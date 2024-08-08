HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina—Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island recently completed phase one of a resort renovation program, showing its 340 redesigned guestrooms during a ribbon-cutting celebration. Inspired by the island’s nature, guestrooms now have several upgrades and enhancements.

“We are thrilled to officially unveil our newly renovated guestrooms just in time for the peak summer season,” said Bob Cosgrove, general manager of Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. “We are committed to providing exceptional accommodations and amenities to travelers visiting us from around the world, and this is just the beginning of what is to come.”

Cosgrove was joined during the ribbon-cutting by hotel leadership and local VIPs including Bill Miles, president of the Hilton Head Island VCB, and David Ames, Mayor Pro-Tem of Hilton Head Island.

Phase one of the project began in December 2023, resulting in 340 guestrooms. The redesign incorporates a color palette to reflect the ambiance of Hilton Head Island. All guestrooms now have revitalized bathrooms, bedding, coastal-inspired furnishings and décor, flat-screen LCD televisions, hardwood finishes, and more. Shades of blue and brown complement details throughout the guestrooms, such as wall hooks for swimsuits and hats, textured wall coverings, and bedside light fixtures suspended from leather handles.

Next for the resort’s multi-million-dollar transformation is a focus on enhancing the resort’s ballrooms and meeting spaces, dining, retail facilities, outdoor areas, spa, and more. Planned upgrades during phase two, which is anticipated to be complete by May 2025, include the addition of a new hot tub and adult pool with private cabanas, a lobby bar, a pool bar, a poolside retail area, and other improvements.

With 24 different room types, including deluxe rooms, executive suites, signature suites, and fully accessible rooms, the resort caters to a variety of travelers and price points. The presidential suite, known as the Palmetto Suite, offers two private balconies. Its living area and parlor have natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and the bathroom is equipped with a jetted spa tub for a spa-like experience. The Palmetto Suite also has a large dining room table, a wet bar, and other amenities.

Built toward the back of the sand dune and surrounded by palmetto and palm trees, the property embraces the nature of Hilton Head Island. Hammocks and firepits are scattered throughout the 11-acre resort. The resort’s U-shaped layout allows all guestrooms to have private balconies.

Located within the Shipyard gated community, the resort grants all guests membership access to Shipyard’s clubhouse, tennis courts, and six golf courses. Its location allows guests to walk or bike to Hilton Head Island’s dining scene, local shops, and more. The resort is just 8.5 miles from Hilton Head Airport and 47 miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.