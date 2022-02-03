BLLA Announces its 2022 Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES—BLLA, the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association, announced the leaders who are joining the BLLA Board of Advisors for 2022 to support top agenda items for the association, affecting boutique hotels and small, independently owned brands.
The 2022 BLLA Board of Advisors includes:
- Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO, BLLA, Board Chair
- Ariela Kiradjian, COO, BLLA, Board Co-Chair
- Amber Asher, CEO, Standard International
- Atit Jariwala, Founder & CEO, BRIDGETON
- Carolyn Schneider, Partner & President, Casetta Group
- David Bowd, Co-Founder & CEO, Salt Hotels
- Dean Porter Andrews, Principal, Easton Porter Group
- Dee Patel, Managing Director, The Hermitage Hotel
- Eric Jafari, Chief Development Officer, edyn
- Jennifer Hawkins, CEO, Hawkins International PR
- Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
- Jim McPartlin, Chief People Officer, Highgate
- Jim Root, General Manager, Mii amo & Director of Wellbeing, Enchantment Group
- Hilda Delgado, Chief Financial Officer, Viceroy Hotel Group
- Nile Tuzun, Founder & Chief Creative Storyteller, Studio Nilebrand
- Omar Palacios, COO, CFO & Partner, Geolo Capital
- Phil Hospod, Founder & CEO, Dovetail + Co
- Rami Zeidan, Founder & CEO, Life House
- Samantha Ahuja, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Vaughn Davis, General Manager, Dream Hollywood
The outgoing 2021 Board of Advisors includes:
- Chris King, Chief Development Officer, Salamander Hotels & Resorts
- Dan Daley, Principal, Ten Five Hospitality
- Daniel C. Peek, Chief Operating Officer, Hodges Ward Elliott, LLC
- Gigi Vega, Past General Manager, The Wall Street Hotel
- Jack Westergom, Founder & Managing Director, Manhattan Hospitality Advisors
- Jagruti Panwala, President & CEO, Wealth Protection Strategies
- Kia Weatherspoon, President, Determined by Design
- Luis Gallotti, Co-Founder, Amek Group
- Mark Keiser, Chief Development Officer, EOS Hospitality
- Meryanne Loum Martin, Founder, Jnane Tamsna
- Rani Gharbie, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions, Life House
- Robert Blood, Founder & President, Lark Hotels
- Ross Walker, Founder, Managing Partner, Hawkins Way Capital
- Tammy Farley, Co-Founder, The Rainmaker Group
The executives will assist the association in initiatives including international membership expansion in conjunction with a new BLLA European office and further global initiatives, program planning for the major conferences as well as the smaller events, a broader educational program for members, and a discussion on solutions such as the proper tech stack, the future of labor, supply issues, and more.
The new Board will continue the progress the Board made in 2021 such as the content BLLA initiated publicly. The 2022 Board of Advisors is committed to supporting the BLLA mission.