BLLA Announces its 2022 Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES—BLLA, the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association, announced the leaders who are joining the BLLA Board of Advisors for 2022 to support top agenda items for the association, affecting boutique hotels and small, independently owned brands.

The 2022 BLLA Board of Advisors includes:

Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO, BLLA, Board Chair

Ariela Kiradjian, COO, BLLA, Board Co-Chair

Amber Asher, CEO, Standard International

Atit Jariwala, Founder & CEO, BRIDGETON

Carolyn Schneider, Partner & President, Casetta Group

David Bowd, Co-Founder & CEO, Salt Hotels

Dean Porter Andrews, Principal, Easton Porter Group

Dee Patel, Managing Director, The Hermitage Hotel

Eric Jafari, Chief Development Officer, edyn

Jennifer Hawkins, CEO, Hawkins International PR

Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Jim McPartlin, Chief People Officer, Highgate

Jim Root, General Manager, Mii amo & Director of Wellbeing, Enchantment Group

Hilda Delgado, Chief Financial Officer, Viceroy Hotel Group

Nile Tuzun, Founder & Chief Creative Storyteller, Studio Nilebrand

Omar Palacios, COO, CFO & Partner, Geolo Capital

Phil Hospod, Founder & CEO, Dovetail + Co

Rami Zeidan, Founder & CEO, Life House

Samantha Ahuja, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP

Vaughn Davis, General Manager, Dream Hollywood

The outgoing 2021 Board of Advisors includes:

Advertisement

Chris King, Chief Development Officer, Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Dan Daley, Principal, Ten Five Hospitality

Daniel C. Peek, Chief Operating Officer, Hodges Ward Elliott, LLC

Gigi Vega, Past General Manager, The Wall Street Hotel

Jack Westergom, Founder & Managing Director, Manhattan Hospitality Advisors

Jagruti Panwala, President & CEO, Wealth Protection Strategies

Kia Weatherspoon, President, Determined by Design

Luis Gallotti, Co-Founder, Amek Group

Mark Keiser, Chief Development Officer, EOS Hospitality

Meryanne Loum Martin, Founder, Jnane Tamsna

Rani Gharbie, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions, Life House

Robert Blood, Founder & President, Lark Hotels

Ross Walker, Founder, Managing Partner, Hawkins Way Capital

Tammy Farley, Co-Founder, The Rainmaker Group

The executives will assist the association in initiatives including international membership expansion in conjunction with a new BLLA European office and further global initiatives, program planning for the major conferences as well as the smaller events, a broader educational program for members, and a discussion on solutions such as the proper tech stack, the future of labor, supply issues, and more.

The new Board will continue the progress the Board made in 2021 such as the content BLLA initiated publicly. The 2022 Board of Advisors is committed to supporting the BLLA mission.