The Marker Key West Harbor Resort Completes $3 Million Renovation

KEY WEST, Fla.—The Marker Key West Harbor Resort has completed a $3 million renovation, including to Harbor House, a private residence with one- and two-bedroom suites with spacious open-air balconies.

Located in the historic seaport at the foot of William Street, The Marker is steps from the waterfront boardwalk, al fresco dining, outdoor bars, fishing charters, and a couple blocks from Duval Street and Mallory Square’s nightly Sunset Celebration in Old Town Key West. The Marker Key West Harbor Resort is a sanctuary of tropical grounds with three saltwater pools, an open-air outdoor restaurant, and a bar for al fresco dining with ocean breezes.

“To grow and evolve with our loyal and discerning clientele, we embarked on a gorgeous interior renovation with the help of the incredible design team at waldrop+nichols studio,” said Sean Van Den Broeck, general manager. “We look forward to welcoming new travelers to The Marker and introducing them to our new luxury Residences with spacious balconies and free WiFi, ideal for remote learning and working outside in the South Florida sun.”

Guests can choose from one- and two-bedroom layouts for The Residences, each with private wrap-around balconies that offer views of Caroline Street. The 1,000- to 1,400-square-foot suites include contemporary artwork, warm oak floors, and rattan furniture that evokes the feeling of a tropical beach resort. All guestrooms at The Marker are adorned large with scenic balconies for guests to watch the sunset, soak in the social scene at the pool, or gaze at the boats in the Key West Harbor from the comfort of their guestroom. Each suite features a mid-century modern wet bar, with a selection of Key West beers and spirits for purchase, including Papa’s Pilar Rum, which is distilled within walking distance of the property. Bathrooms have a soaking tub and walk-in rain shower, handmade cement tiles, brass hardware, and white countertops. Guestrooms additionally have large soaking tubs and showers.

The hotel’s fitness center was also updated with new equipment, including Hydrow rower machines and Peloton bikes. Additionally, the hotel’s newly updated meeting room accommodates up to 70 guests. Brimming with natural light, the indoor event space spans 655 square feet with 11-foot ceilings showcasing expansive views of Old Town Key West. The space accommodates small to large functions, offering various seating arrangements ranging from classroom-style, theatre-style, and banquet-style, depending on the groups’ needs. Designed to accommodate events ranging from weddings and birthday parties to corporate meetings, The Marker has a dedicated culinary team that can cater to any event.

In response to COVID-19, the property has embraced the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Safe Stay initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations.

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort is managed by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company whose portfolio includes more than 160 properties in gateway cities worldwide.

