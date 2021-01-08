ATLANTA — High Street Real Estate Partners, RGP Partners, and ACRON Real Estate Investments have acquired the Westin Snowmass Resort and Wildwood Snowmass in Snowmass, Colorado, and selected Davidson Hotels & Resorts, a full-service hospitality management company, to manage the properties, which will undergo transformational renovations to guestrooms, F&B outlets, and public spaces as part of the transition. Davidson now operates four properties in Colorado, with a fifth in the pipeline.

“We are pleased to tap Davidson Hotels & Resorts as operator of these two distinguished assets in Snowmass, Colorado. These assets are excellent additions to High Street’s growing portfolio of irreplaceable hospitality properties in the United States’ premier destination markets,” said Justin Wilson, president of High Street Real Estate Partners. “The Town of Snowmass Village, a family-friendly and vibrant mountain town, has recognized substantial business growth and an influx of new development and visitors over the past decade. Our main goal in acquiring these assets is to become an exciting piece of the evolving Snowmass story while being cognizant of the preservation efforts needed to uphold the natural beauty and integrity of the area. Our partnership with RGP Partners and ACRON Real Estate Investments consolidates decades of real estate repositioning experience throughout the world, including the Aspen/Snowmass area.”

“As outdoor enthusiasts with a passion for the mountains, we are excited to officially welcome these distinctive properties to our portfolio,” said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. “Our team possesses deep-rooted knowledge of the complexities of seasonal resort operations. We are grateful to build upon our existing partnership with High Street Real Estate Partners and remain focused on driving bottom-line results, while creating an inspiring work environment that enables our team members to execute thoughtful experiences for guests.”

With ski-in/ski-out access to Snowmass Mountain, The Westin Snowmass Resort has 254 rooms and 17 suites, two restaurants, an on-site Starbucks, a Westin Spa, mountainside heated pool, hot tub and sun deck, a Westin WORKOUT fitness center, private ski and bike valet, and 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including an 11,800-square-foot ballroom.

Wildwood Snowmass has 121 rooms and suites and is minutes from the slopes of Snowmass and village hotspots. The Bar at Wildwood, a casual beer hall, pours 10 taps of Colorado brews and serves classic tavern fare, appetizers, and specialty pizzas.

