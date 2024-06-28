Located in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, Omni San Diego Hotel announced the completion of a top-to-bottom renovation. This includes a redesigned poolside experience, two new food and beverage concepts, refreshed meeting and event spaces, and reimagined lobby and guestrooms. The hotel is located near landmarks such as Petco Park, Little Italy, San Diego’s Convention Center, and Seaport Village.

“Omni San Diego Hotel is thrilled to unveil an enhanced guest experience, providing visitors and locals with a relaxing and rejuvenating place to stay while they immerse themselves in everything the city has to offer,” said Charles Cho, general manager. “We are excited to showcase our new amenities to the public and welcome back baseball fans this season, just in time to take advantage of our Skybridge, which directly connects the hotel to the stadium.”

Led by New York-based design studio, Jeffrey Beers International, Omni San Diego Hotel’s new aesthetic presents a baseball-inspired design that pays homage to its connection with Petco Park and the San Diego Padres. Shades of green and brown are layered throughout the property, complemented by details such as stitched leather panels at the reception desk, stadium-style light fixtures, geometric patterned carpets, and curated artwork that engages with the action and motion of baseball through history. The use of ash and maple-toned woods for custom furniture bases, focal planters, and wall décor echoes the natural hues and materials of baseball bats, while wool-like fabrics and metal connect to the organic fabric of uniforms and gloves. The refreshed spaces reflect the hotel’s roots in Southern California, blending the energy of baseball with the laid-back vibe of San Diego.

On the hotel’s sixth floor, the reimagined Tortuga pool bar and terrace has multiple indoor lounges and a pool deck that overlooks the water. The open-air terrace was designed with natural materials and neutral tones, palm tree planters, a custom trellis structure, and artwork inspired by San Diego’s beaches and coastal location.

The hotel’s new street-level restaurant and bar, Ace Porter—headed by Director of Outlet Operations Priscilla Reyes and Executive Chef Wenceslao Zavala—is positioned adjacent to the lobby and with a separate outside entrance. The communal space has a cylindrical bar and light fixtures, stadium-inspired lighting, and wrap-around bottle display.

The hotel’s lobby-side restaurant, Fres.co Market + Café, is open for breakfast and lunch, offering a variety of baked goods and house-made grab-and-go offerings, along with Stance coffee, espresso drinks, wine, and beer.

The lobby exudes earthy tones, updated furniture, and natural materials that reflect the outdoors. The open-concept lobby lounge area features an array of seating arrangements from sofas to armchairs and communal tables.

The hotel’s 511 guestrooms are designed to immerse guests in the city. The transformed rooms show craftsmanship, evident in the cross-hatched credenzas, curved couches and nightstands, and a combination of brown leather and velvet accents. Circular tables function as dining areas and desk space for a versatile environment. The spa-like bathrooms offer a space to get ready, with vanity mirrors designed by Munnworks, sinks, and artistic green tiles outlining walk-in showers.

Overlooking the city, Omni San Diego Hotel’s newly designed, 8,000 square-foot rooftop pool has daybeds and lounge chairs lining the pool deck, along with private cabanas designed by Indo Puri with lounge furniture and mounted televisions. Guests can use chaises by the outdoor fire pits or gather in Tortuga’s bar and dining spaces.

The hotel also offers wellness experiences including massage therapy with body care specialists for guests looking to unwind, and a full-service fitness center equipped with a variety of workout equipment, from Pelotons to Stairmasters to free weights.

Situated directly across from the San Diego Convention Center, the Omni San Diego Hotel offers 32,000 square feet of event space. The hotel has 24 indoor and outdoor meeting areas suited for work conferences, corporate meetings, weddings, and social gatherings. Each meeting space is designed with a modern aesthetic, allowing for transformation to meet the specific needs of any event. The Grand Ballroom, capable of hosting up to 1,200 attendees, comes equipped with AV technology, WiFi, and dedicated professional services.