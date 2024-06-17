FAIRFAX, Virginia—The Homewood Suites Washington D.C. Downtown debuted a newly renovated lobby, public spaces, and guest suites. A soft shade of blue carried throughout the hotel’s decor creates a sense of calm. The reimagined lobby features new furnishings including the creation of a nook as well as additional seating for dining and computer work. Guests can use the refreshed look in each of the 175 guest suites with designer wall coverings, new artwork, and bathroom enhancements. The hotel’s 2,300 square feet of meeting space has been modernized with new wall coverings and carpeting. The hotel is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts.

The lobby includes a strategically placed fireplace, new furnishings, plank-tile floors, and flat-screen TVs. Each of the suites provides a home-away-from-home atmosphere including a separate living area with a sleeper sofa, a remote-controlled TV, a kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, and a work area with internet. The hotel offers flexible meeting space in five meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 50 people. Additional hotel amenities include a free hot breakfast every morning and an evening social on Wednesdays. There is a 24-hour fitness center, a Suite Shop for sundries, on-site laundry facilities, a 24-hour fitness center, and valet parking.

The hotel is a half mile from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is near The Capital One Arena (home of the NHL’s Washington Capitals), the White House, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian Museums.