MT. PLEASANT, South Carolina—The Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant has completed a comprehensive renovation and enhancement to all hotel guestrooms and suites, public areas, and meeting and event spaces.

The Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant is located between historic downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and the beaches of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. The hotel offers access to Charleston’s Historic District and circulation to the area’s corporate, government, and leisure demand, including Charleston’s employers, the Medical University of South Carolina, the Boeing Company, and Volvo.

“The Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant takes pride in providing our guests with a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality,” said Grant Stiemke, general manager. “Our recent enhancements include modernized guest rooms, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and upgraded dining options.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant has 133 guestrooms and suites and offers more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including indoor and outdoor areas. The hotel offers a 24-hour business center and fitness center, laundry facilities, and complimentary internet access throughout the hotel. Guests can use the hotel’s outdoor pool and rooftop pool deck, which features a fire pit. The 24-hour Pavilion Pantry offers a variety of snacks and sundries, while the welcoming Garden Grille and Bar serves a cooked-to-order breakfast and U.S. cuisine for dinner, along with classic cocktails and craft beers from local breweries.

The Hilton Garden Inn Charleston | Mt. Pleasant is part of Hilton Honors.