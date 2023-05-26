The Kimpton Brice Completes Full-Property Renovation

SAVANNAH—The Kimpton Brice, located in the Historic District of Savannah, Georgia, announced the completion of a full-property refresh. The renovations included the hotel’s lobby, guestrooms, corridors, meeting rooms, pool terrace, and on-site restaurant Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar. As the first full-touch renovation since the hotel’s inception in 2014, the redesign creates a new chapter in the building’s history by modernizing the guest experience and maintaining the hospitality for which the property has long been known.

“The completion of the full-property refresh and renovations represents the culmination of tireless work on the part of multiple parties,” says Jason Gifford, general manager of The Kimpton Brice. “We are proud to bring this vision to life and to be able to reintroduce The Brice as the hotel that delivers memorable moments to guests. Our curated experiences, along with our dedicated staff and unique amenities, retain the soul and depth that so strongly connects The Brice with the Savannah locals and inbound travelers.”

During the nearly year-long project, craftsmen and designers worked for a balance between modern and traditional. The Los Angeles-based interior and architectural design firm, Forchielli Glynn, was tasked to re-envision the hotel, which combines the brand’s identity with Southern hospitality. The lobby has a communal sofa to promote socialization, seating, fringe chairs, iron rod artwork, and gold accent fixtures. Various seating layouts create pathways encouraging socialization, including a custom cane settee offering guests a literary corner with books and objects, along with a movable beverage cabinet that will transform into a convivial afternoon social hour station.

The full restoration of the 145 guestrooms, which includes 25 suites, pays homage to traditional Southern homes. A color palette of gray and white speak to the city’s history, connecting to its brick color with greens and fuchsia and elements found throughout the squares and homes surrounding the area. To meet the needs of today’s travelers, the renovations also include remodeled bathrooms and vanity areas with glass shower enclosures with hex patterns and subway tile.

Advertisement

Designed to be a focal point, Pacci Italian Kitchen + Bar, the on-site restaurant and bar that serves up Italian-inspired cuisine, offers elements of textures, charcoal wood furniture, and a neutral color scheme. The restaurant has dishes and thematic cocktails. Executive Chef JohnAngelo Cole brings a culinary style to the galley, bringing experiences of growing up in a large Italian family.

The refreshed concepts for the Pool Terrace and Secret Garden differentiate from the rest of the hotel while creating continuity through a black-and-white base palette. The pool area now has chaise lounge chairs, tables, and umbrellas, and the Secret Garden has more designated areas for outdoor dining, including bench seating. The cocktail area in the Secret Garden includes a concrete communal table with a nearby fire pit.