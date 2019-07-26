Supply Line: Seven Hotel Bathroom Essentials

7 Copper Tones

The Cozumel Vanity Top from Native Trails is forged from high-quality recycled copper, hand hammered for strength, visual interest, and an appealing texture. Durable and functional, Cozumel’s integrated sink and clean lines also make for simple maintenance.

