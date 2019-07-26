Supply Line: Seven Hotel Bathroom Essentials

1All the Hotel Bathroom Essentials
The Ahala Bath Collection by Paradigm Trends has a simple shape, crafted from sustainable mango wood and a metal liner, with sharp corners and smooth surfaces for a natural aesthetic that has stood the test of time. The series, which was first introduced over 15 years ago, now includes a tissue box, a wastebasket, a cotton ball holder, a soap dish, and a tray in either a white wash, natural, dark walnut, or black stain finish.
2Versatile Collection
The MOD+ Collection from GRAFF embodies modern luxury, weaving threads of color, material, and function and offering versatility in new combinations. Originating from Tuscany, MOD+ offers handle cover options in marble or 17 brass finishes and mixes the handle covers with thoughtfully manufactured brass bases to create a cohesive focal point in the design, with a knurled element wrapping each edge.
3Colorful Tiles
Walker Zanger recently launched Kaleidoscope, a colorful collection of porcelain tile that pays homage to the experimental and playful spirit of postmodern design. Featuring geometric shapes in a pastel palette of matte pink, greens, and blues, Kaleidoscope gives designers the ability to create playful, personalized patterns.
4Modern and Functional
Drawing inspiration from the Industrial Age, Ginger’s London Terrace collection blends classic functionality with a touch of modernity. Circular backplates reflect a fashionable contemporary theme, while ridged borders bridge the gap between industrial and chic.
5Brighten Up
Aligned in pairs along a slender bar, SONNEMAN-A Way of Light’s Crystal Rods—in frosted white or ribbed seeded crystal—radiate LED illumination from both sides of their cylindrical centers. The Crystal Rods bring bright illumination and decorative interest to their setting.
6Set in Stone
Stone Forest’s Elemental Trough Sink has a slender washbasin available in three colors: Antique Gray, Limestone, and Carrara Marble. The solid and sturdy console creates an open space that is mitigated by slim, streamlined legs with knurled fittings, offered in a new matte black, aged brass, or polished nickel. The sink is a new addition to Stone Forest’s Elemental collection—a modular concept with a variety of combinations to create bath consoles and stand-alone storage systems.
7Copper Tones
The Cozumel Vanity Top from Native Trails is forged from high-quality recycled copper, hand hammered for strength, visual interest, and an appealing texture. Durable and functional, Cozumel’s integrated sink and clean lines also make for simple maintenance.
