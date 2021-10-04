The Gabriel South Beach in Miami Beach to Open This Fall

MIAMI—The Gabriel South Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, a new lifestyle hotel on Ocean Drive, announced it will open on Miami Beach this fall. The property is the sister property to The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton, located in downtown Miami. The property has 132 guestrooms and suites and two pools, including a glass bottom pool on the roof overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Gabriel South Beach is also home to two restaurants, Meet Dalia and Meet Mia, by INK Entertainment.

The Gabriel South Beach is comprised of four individual buildings including the Park Central Hotel, Heathcote Apartments, and the Imperial Hotel, presenting travelers with the classic Art Deco design and architecture synonymous with Miami Beach.

The opening of The Gabriel South Beach is a resurgence of the charisma of Ocean Drive reminiscent of the 1930s. The new boutique hospitality project will anchor one of the most photographed stretches of Miami Beach and contribute to the destination’s cultural evolution.

“After the recent success of the first Gabriel Miami, located in Downtown Miami, the Gabriel hotel brand will continue to expand,” said CGI Merchant Group (CGI), founder and CEO, Raoul Thomas. “The Gabriel South Beach’s new presence on Ocean Drive will be part of the revitalization of Miami Beach’s famous cultural haven, restoring the area’s trademark elegance and luster as an Art Deco destination in South Florida.”

The Gabriel South Beach will be part of Conscious Certified Hotels (CCH), CGI’s collection of socially minded hotel properties throughout North America and the Caribbean. CGI’s new hospitality brand was recently teased at the International Hospitality Investor Forum (IHIF) in Berlin earlier this month.

Designed by the team at Navigate Design, the decor incorporates Miami’s aesthetics with Floridian accents. The four-building hotel features a pastel palette with hues of pink, blue, and green, as well as vintage wood and original terrazzo flooring throughout.

CGI tapped designer Adriana Hoyos to add sustainable and environmental elements to The Gabriel South Beach. Hoyos and her team plan to bring a kaleidoscope of global patterns and earthy textures in rich tones.

The hotel blends Art Deco modernism with tropical elements. The rooftop sun deck has a glass-bottom pool. The rooftop pool, located on the hotel’s terrace, overlooks the Atlantic and will be home to a satellite bar exclusive to guests staying in the hotel’s 12 suites. The space will also be open for private evening events for up to 100 guests. The rooftop will serve as a venue for many of the hotel’s events for both hotel guests and locals.

A mural by the French-born, Los Angeles-based street artist Mr. Brainwash, who used a broad color scheme transitioning from a bright palette at the top of the mural featuring vivid blues, pinks, yellows, and reds to a more somber range of browns, greys, and black at the bottom.

As guests enter the lobby, they are greeted by a reception desk with a metal finish in brushed brass. The space also features wooden and velvet lounge chairs with marble side tables. Spanning two floors, the lobby offers public seating. The space is also home to a small conference table for meetings. A collection of historic photography from the 1940s and 1950s, some of which include vintage imagery of the hotel itself, is on display.

The lobby is home to the hotel’s signature restaurant, Meet Dalia. Helmed by INK Entertainment’s Charles Kabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet, Meet Dalia is an indoor/outdoor Mediterranean restaurant serving a menu by executive corporate chef, Patrick Ochs. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner out of an open kitchen. Menu highlights include shellfish offerings from the raw bar, Mediterranean salads, and an assortment of meze plates served with pita bread. The menu is complemented by a selection of vintages from the restaurant’s wine list, in addition to a menu of libations served from the Art Deco bar.

The Gabriel South Beach will be opening a second restaurant, Meet Mia, later this year. The eatery will serve Italian cuisine with a twist, along with a wine list and selection of craft cocktails, also led by the team of culinary professionals at INK Entertainment.

Offering a variety of room types, the hotel’s guestrooms and suites have mid-century modern accents. With a focus on minimalism, the rooms feature rattan and fabric headboards, wood and white armoires, marble and wooden side tables, chaises, and floor and wall lamps. All hotel beds include throw blankets which add a pop of color. Each building has its own touch that pays tribute to the structure’s history and design, such as nods to the Park Central building’s blue exterior. The hotel offers a selection of balcony suites.

With an emphasis on supporting local businesses, the hotel offers a menu of amenities, in addition to seven-day programming, where guests can have Miami experience while staying on property. Amenities include Little Havana-based Exquisito Chocolates, branded beach cruisers, Peloton bikes in the hotel’s fitness center, On the Rocks Cocktails at all guestroom minibars, and more.

The Gabriel South Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 brands. The Gabriel South Beach is managed by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company whose portfolio includes more than 160 properties in gateway cities worldwide.