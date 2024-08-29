HomeTowne Studios Tampa – Airport Opens

TAMPA, Florida—Red Roof opened the HomeTowne Studios Tampa – Airport. Developed in conjunction with owner and operator Dhruv Management, the newly built hotel adds 124 extended-stay suites to the area and is designed for long-term visitors.

The HomeTowne Studios Tampa – Airport offers amenities, such as modern kitchenettes with refrigerators, microwaves, stove tops, sinks, and dining space; Serta beds; HD flat-screen TVs; WiFi; guest laundry; an exercise room; a marketplace; a business center; and coffee in the lobby.

Dhruv Management and its construction partner Dhruv Development also are building a HomeTowne Studios property in Bradenton, Florida, with four more HomeTowne Studios properties in various stages of development.

“The HomeTowne Studios Tampa – Airport is the first in the brand to feature the new prototype, which sets new standards for updated guestroom aesthetics as well as improved operational efficiency,” according to Red Roof President Zack Gharib. “Guests in central Florida have the opportunity to experience a new kind of economy extended-stay lodging—one that also meets the needs of the franchising community and of which we can all be proud.”

Advertisement

“Tampa is the perfect market to introduce the new and improved HomeTowne Studios, and Vijay Patel at Dhruv Management and Amit Patel at Dhruv Development, along with their teams, are the perfect partners in this endeavor,” said Matthew Hostetler, chief development officer, Red Roof. “This addition to the Red Roof family of hotels will offer guests a reimagined and elevated extended-stay experience.”

From its location next to FL-589, Tampa destinations are within reach, including Raymond James Stadium, Citrus Park Town Center, Busch Gardens, historic Ybor City, the beaches of Clearwater and St. Petersburg, Tampa Riverwalk, Keiser University Tampa, and South University, Tampa. Tampa International Airport (TPA) and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) are nearby.

“We are excited to partner with Red Roof on our latest extended-stay hotels with the HomeTowne Studios in Tampa and Bradenton,” said Amit Patel, CEO of Dhruv Development. “Red Roof is not just a franchisor; they are heavily invested in any franchisee partnership from the moment they sign a deal. Their assistance has been invaluable, from securing approvals to moving dirt. Thanks to Red Roof’s continued commitment to hospitality fundamentals, we are confident in the future of this hotel.”

The HomeTowne Studios Tampa – Airport participates in RediRewards and Red Roof’s RediClean program.