Coastal Views and a Historic Perspective

Located on the scenic Hammock Coast, the historic city of Georgetown is home to a new boutique property, The George Hotel. Housed in the former Georgetown Times building, the property represents a couple of “firsts”: the first hotel to open and operate on the city’s historic Front Street in more than 50 years, as well as The Indigo Road’s first property to open in the company’s home state of South Carolina. The George accentuates the city’s history with a design inspired by the surrounding 18th- and 19th-century architecture, as well as its natural environment with 42 water-facing guestrooms. Jenny Keenan Design curated both vintage and new bespoke furnishings for the property, including historic fabrics, as well as whimsical paintings and crafts from local artists. Guestrooms feature 50-inch Samsung smart TVs, Malin + Goetz bath products, Bellino fine linens and towels, and other upscale amenities. Dining at The George includes The Independent, a seafood restaurant and raw bar showcasing the Lowcountry’s fisherman, farmers, and purveyors, as well as an outdoor bar, Eliza’s. Event space includes The Indigo Room, an event patio, and two large event lawns with river and bay views.

At First Glance

Opened: May 2024

Rooms: 56

Owner: Winya Properties

Operator: The Indigo Road