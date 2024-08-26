Motel 6 – Niagara Falls Opens

TORONTO, Ontario—Realstar Hospitality announced the opening of its newest Motel 6 location in Niagara Falls, Ontario. This exciting addition grows Realstar Hospitality’s network of Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations across Canada, offering travelers even more choices.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Motel 6 family,” said Randy Mahil, owner of the Motel 6 – Niagara Falls. “Our team is dedicated to delivering outstanding service and unbeatable value to travelers visiting Niagara Falls.”

Guests at this location will stay in modern guestrooms, each equipped with flat-screen TVs and WiFi. The hotel also has free parking, an outdoor pool, and an on-site restaurant.

“Niagara Falls is a vibrant, diverse, and highly sought-after destination,” said Irwin Prince, president and COO, Realstar Hospitality. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations nationwide, we look forward to introducing more great hotels like this one in the near future.”

Motel 6 – Niagara Falls is near the city’s attractions, such as Horseshoe Falls, Skylon Tower, and Fallsview Casino. The hotel’s proximity to the Rainbow International Bridge also offers access to the New York border.