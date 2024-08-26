Kimpton Santo Hotel Shares Opening Details

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—White Lodging and Kimpton Santo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced Kimpton Santo Hotel will open on Aug. 29, 2024. The property, with four food and beverage outlets, creates new culinary destinations alongside the 347 guestrooms and rooftop pool, combining the area’s history with service and modern amenities. Kimpton Santo’s guestrooms include 16 suites and more than 13,000 square feet of event space with two ballrooms and an outdoor atrium.

Kimpton Santo is located in San Antonio’s arts and business communities. On the border between Downtown and Southtown, Kimpton Santo merges a 19th-century German-English schoolhouse with modern rooms and amenities. Upon arrival, guests will experience vintage craftsmanship with modern touches and Spanish-inspired décor.

The inspiration behind Kimpton Santo’s name stems from San Antonio’s namesake, Saint Anthony, along with the history of the land on which the hotel resides.

A feature of the property is its eight suites built within one of the historic buildings, complete with stone-clad walls and semi-private patios. Another historic building was recreated into Kipton Santo’s signature restaurant, Dean’s Steak & Seafood.