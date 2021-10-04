Marriott Begins Rolling Out New Breakfast Program for Four Brands

BETHESDA, Maryland—With travelers back on the road, Marriott Bonvoy unveils a new breakfast program across four brands within its portfolio: Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott. Beginning in October at a limited number of hotels, the breakfast will feature a morning menu that caters to consumers’ tastes for customizable breakfast items, from hot sandwiches with a range of toppings to build-their-own bowls with their favorite ingredients. Guests can fuel up for the day with bespoke-branded Rainforest Certified Coffee.

“Breakfast has long been a celebrated experience during a hotel stay—a moment to gather before exploring a destination or a reliable grab-and-go kickstart to the day,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager for classic select brands. “Through extensive consumer insights, we recognize that our guests want to wake up to a nutritious and energizing breakfast made with quality ingredients. We are pleased to introduce our new complimentary breakfast that offers mouthwatering, customizable options with an eye towards sustainability.”

In a survey conducted by Marriott, 75 percent of guests preferred a hot breakfast buffet over a continental, further enhanced by choice between categories, quality, and variety within categories. Based on the data, 67 percent of guests rank availability of ‘special diet options’ as being extremely important and a majority (72 percent) feel comfortable eating at a buffet again. Research also shows that the most important breakfast item is fresh coffee or tea, followed by hot food offerings. In response to the research, Marriott integrated all these attributes into its new breakfast program.

Ingredients

The new breakfast program will offer quality ingredients with specialty menu items for the modern traveler seeking fresh flavors and sustenance in a casual environment. Guests can choose from a selection of warm breakfast sandwiches; spinach and cheese crustless quiche; sausage, egg, and cheese on a whole-wheat bagel; or a jalapeno cheddar baked soufflé. Additionally, with fruit and gluten-free options, guests can wake up and start their day feeling nourished and satiated.

Customization

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to a morning meal. The new breakfast program will offer build-their-own breakfast bowls featuring customizable ingredients. Start with a base of yogurt, oatmeal, or cereal, then add layers of granola, pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, and more. Guests can also personalize their own hot sandwiches with toppings and sauces, from relish and salsa to Sriracha and Cholula.

Make a Difference

Small choices can make a big impact, and the need to protect our environment is more important than ever. The new breakfast program will feature ingredients that are responsibly sourced including cage-free eggs, sustainably raised pork, and certified coffee that will contribute to a better future.

The complimentary hot breakfast buffet will launch in October in a select number of hotels and be widely rolled out across nearly 3,000 hotels throughout the winter at all Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, and TownePlace Suites properties in the United States. Shaped by consumer research, current trends, and guest feedback, the newly conceptualized breakfast exemplifies Marriott’s take on the contemporary guest experience within its hotels.