Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently opened six new SureStay branded hotels. While some of the hotels are reopening following a renovation, others are newly built properties.

The Golden Bear Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western

The Golden Bear Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western has opened its doors in Berkeley, California, and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry—the SureStay Hotel Group.

The Golden Bear Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western recently completed a $2.5 million renovation and will provide guests with the amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. SureStay’s service promise reflects the brand and the hotel’s commitment to providing valuable service to its guests.

Advertisement

The hotel features 44 guestrooms recently updated with new bathrooms, flooring, furniture, fixtures, and equipment and each has large flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges.

“The Golden Bear Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, service, and extras they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to Berkeley to this new and superior hotel experience.”

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western St. Marys Cumberland

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western St. Marys Cumberland has opened its doors in St. Marys, Georgia, and is also by SureStay Hotel Group.

The hotel features 78 guestrooms, 40 of which are suites, complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western St.

Marys Cumberland also offers a fitness center; an outdoor pool, recently updated with new outdoor furniture; a complimentary business center with printing capabilities; more than 3,500 square feet of meeting space; complimentary breakfast served in the lobby

dining area featuring new furniture; and free wireless internet.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western St. Marys Cumberland provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, and service they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Mentnech. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to southeast Georgia to this new and superior hotel experience.”

SureStay StudioSM by Best Western Virginia Beach

The SureStay Studio by Best Western Virginia Beach Oceanfront has opened its doors in Virginia Beach and is also by SureStay Hotel Group.

This all-suite hotel features 54 two-room suites, each with a private balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a separate bedroom and living room, two televisions, a microwave, a kitchenette with cooking supplies, a refrigerator, and a stove. Guests staying in one of the hotel’s ground-level suites will enjoy direct beach access. The SureStay Studio by Best Western Virginia Beach Oceanfront also offers an outdoor pool open during the summer and free wireless internet throughout the hotel.

“Guests of the SureStay Studio by Best Western Virginia Beach Oceanfront will appreciate the value, quality, and convenience that are signatures of the SureStay Studio by Best Western extended-stay brand,” said Mentnech “We are excited to introduce visitors to Virginia Beach to this new hotel experience, designed with home in mind.”

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Litchfield

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Litchfield has opened its doors in Litchfield, Minnesota, and is also by SureStay Hotel Group.

The hotel features 38 standard guestrooms and six suites, complete with brand new furniture, flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Litchfield also offers an indoor pool and hot tub, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet.

“We are thrilled to introduce visitors to Litchfield to the new and superior SureStay hotel experience,” said Mentnech. “The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Litchfield delivers the value and comfort today’s traveler expects and all the necessities for a good night’s stay.”

Apple Tree Inn, SureStay Collection by Best Western

The Apple Tree Inn, SureStay Collection by Best Western has opened its doors in Petoskey, Michigan, and is also by SureStay Hotel Group.

The Apple Tree Inn, SureStay Collection by Best Western combines Victorian architecture with the warmth and comfort of a country inn. The hotel features 31 large guestrooms, six king jacuzzi spa rooms, and three suites, all with private balconies and views of Little Traverse Bay. Every room has a flat-screen television, microwave, and mini-fridge and the hotel offers an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, complimentary business center with printing and faxing, free wireless internet, and complimentary breakfast.

“The Apple Tree Inn, SureStay Collection by Best Western provides guests with the quality and value they expect, plus that little something extra,” said Mentnech. “We welcome this outstanding Petoskey hotel to the SureStay Collection by Best Western brand, a unique blend of hotels for customers who like to travel casually but appreciate the kinds of details that add to a better stay experience.”

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Virginia Beach Royal Clipper

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Virginia Beach Royal Clipper has opened its doors in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is also by SureStay Hotel Group.

Just across from the ocean, the hotel features 84 guestrooms, 30 of which are suites, each with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The hotel’s two-room suites offer a bed and pull-out sofa, along with a full kitchen consisting of a stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave, and cooking supplies. All rooms are newly renovated with vinyl tile flooring, new furniture, and fresh paint. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Virginia Beach Royal Clipper also offers a seasonal outdoor pool, complimentary breakfast, and free wireless internet.

“The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Virginia Beach Royal Clipper provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, and service they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Mentnech. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to beautiful Virginia Beach to this new and superior hotel experience.”