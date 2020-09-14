The Clement Palo Alto Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ L.V.X. Collection

PALO ALTO, Calif.—The Clement Palo Alto has been accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts—an independent hotel brand that represents more than 750 hotels, resorts, residences, and hotel groups across 85 countries—as the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection.

The Clement Palo Alto, located at 711 El Camino Real in Silicon Valley, offers an all-inclusive concept, including personalized concierge services and breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an on-premise location of the guest’s choice. All wine, beer, and cocktails, in-room mini-refrigerator (stocked with the guest’s favorites), and fully-stocked guest pantry are available around the clock.

All guests of The Clement Palo Alto are now eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value reward certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members with every stay at more than 700 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.

Through its brand recognition and global operating scale, Preferred Hotels & Resorts provides hotel owners, operators, and management companies with strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and individualized guest support.

Every property within the portfolio is required to maintain the standards and service levels outlined in the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. Preferred has five global collections—Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences.

