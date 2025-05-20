Otelier Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Alliance Partner Program

BETHESDA, Maryland—Otelier announced an affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program. This partnership solidifies Otelier’s position as a provider of business intelligence solutions for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the globe.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is known for offering authentic experiences across its global portfolio of independent hotels and resorts. By aligning with Otelier, Preferred Hotels & Resorts furthers its mission to provide services and resources to its member properties.

“We’re proud to join forces with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and support this remarkable portfolio of iconic properties around the world,” said Otelier CEO Rob Lawrence. “By helping hoteliers centralize their data and unlock a 360-degree view of their business, we’re empowering teams to move beyond spreadsheets and focus on what this group does best: delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

Available to Preferred Hotels & Resorts members, Otelier’s business intelligence solution, IntelliSight, allows hotel operators to make profitable decisions across their entire property. With data centralized from all revenue-generating outlets—including F&B, spa, golf, retail, ticketing, parking, and more—IntelliSight provides a unified view of operational and financial performance. Visual dashboards and charts replace manual spreadsheets, giving operators the insights they need to spot trends, identify opportunities, and act confidently.

Advertisement

Designed specifically for full-service hotels and luxury resorts, IntelliSight bridges the gap between commercial and financial data, enabling teams to understand profitability in real time and at a granular level. It helps hotel teams streamline operations and focus more on delivering guest experiences.