DANBURY, Connecticut—Meyer Jabara Hotels is pleased to announce that The Menhaden, a stylish, 16-room luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Greenport Village, N.Y., is among the first U.S. hotels to receive the MICHELIN Guide’s newest distinction: the MICHELIN Key. Considered to be “the North Fork of Long Island,” this contemporary coastal hotel — with its quaint rooms, monochrome design, Restoration Hardware furnishings, lavish bathrooms, charming rooftop deck, and proximity to local vineyards, farms, restaurants, breweries, and beaches — is one of only 207 properties to receive the one-key honor.

Owned by Atlantic Equity Partners and located at 207 Front St. (at one end of Greenport’s compact main drag and two blocks from the end of the Long Island Railroad), The Menhaden is recognized for consistently offering “a very special stay” — from private, local, personalized experiences for leisure travelers to intimate weekday meetings for business guests.

The ground floor of The Menhaden features a restaurant, Bunker Bar, and The General Store Café. A rooftop deck — which also happens to be the highest point in town — overlooks Main Street, Greenport Harbor, the North Ferry, and Shelter Island, and sports a bar, firepits and lounge seating. Before guests arrive, The Menhaden Concierge schedules excursions and packs picnic baskets on request, and The Menhaden Moke, an eco-friendly open-air electric house car, transports guests to nearby wineries and other local hot spots. Loaner bikes are available to allow guests to explore Greenport Village and the surrounding area. Custom bike tours can also be scheduled.

“We are honored that The Menhaden has secured this prestigious designation and in its inaugural year,” said Justin Jabara, President of Meyer Jabara Hotels. “Not only is this one of the highest quality boutique hotels travelers will experience anywhere on eastern Long Island, but the guest service provided by General Manager Mario Corrado and his staff is exemplary. It’s easy to see why they have earned the ‘Best Hotel of the North Fork’ title for three consecutive years.

“While the asset is spectacular, it’s The Menhaden’s staff who are our biggest asset,” Jabara said. “For them, providing hospitality is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to create one-of-a-kind experiences that visitors will never forget. We hope anyone looking to escape the norm and experience oyster bars, farm stands, breweries, beaches, boutique shops and biodynamic vineyards elects to stay at The Menhaden – the crème de la crème of North Fork hospitality.”

Festive Holiday Destination

On arrival, The Menhaden’s guests will be greeted with an Oshibori Hot Towel, along with a pre-planned custom itinerary and room key in an embossed envelope on white plate. On the way to their rooms, guests will be given a guided tour of the hotel’s facilities and amenities. All rooms are appointed with a minimalist black/white/greige color pallet and high-end finishes, high thread count linens, and furnishings. On each floor is a complimentary Galley that is refreshed three times a day.

Day or night, guests can enjoy the roof top to work, drink coffee, enjoy infused water combinations, participate in Yoga classes, sip cocktails, shuck oysters with a local oyster farmer, roast fireside S’mores, or simply watch the sunset. The General Store Café/Coffee Shop also is a convenient place to grab elevated hand-crafted coffees and Matcha Tea or local provisions for an afternoon picnic or boat trip.

“Greenport may not be on travelers’ radar for the winter months, but we need to change that,” Corrado said. “December is a great time to visit The Menhaden and see all that Greenport has to offer. The season kicks off with a Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting, followed by the popular ‘Shellabration’ Restaurant Walk that features seafood dishes crafted by local chefs to benefit the Cornell Cooperative Marine Extension Program. The event offers discounted food and drink pairings that support local seafood and beverage companies. Throughout December there’s also a window decorating contest among local merchants, restaurants and hotels; a self-guided North Fork holiday stroll; Greenport Victorian Holiday House Tour; a Winter Snow Globe Scavenger Hunt; and a Menorah lighting. Each of these experiences embody the warmth of the holidays and the true meaning of hospitality that our quaint town is known for. No matter when or why you visit Greenport, one thing is certain . . . you will always experience a ‘very special stay’ at The Menhaden. We have a MICHELIN Key to prove it!”