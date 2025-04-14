Women’s Innovation Council Joins Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance

Industry NewsAdvocacyWomen's Innovation Council Joins Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance
RICHARDSON, Texas—The Hospitality Women’s Innovation Council has joined the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance to advance the cause of women and underserved communities across the industry while collecting women’s input to enhance innovation. 

The Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance was founded in 2021 as a consortium of organizations networking in concert to maximize their efforts at advancing women in hospitality. The Women’s Innovation Council (WIC) has become the thirty-fourth member of the Alliance and will benefit from the amplified messaging, programs, and initiatives available and offered by all participating organizations. 

Sponsored by Visual Matrix, WIC was formed in 2023 to help hotels identify and overcome challenges, particularly the need to improve collaboration across tech disciplines and between technology providers, hotel owners, and managers, and to advance the cause of women and underserved communities across the industry. The group includes executives from hotel companies, technology developers, AHLA’s ForWard women’s initiative members, and more. 

“The Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance is the flagship organization promoting women across the hotel industry, and the Women’s Innovation Council is thrilled to join their ranks as the latest group helping to build bridges across the hospitality tech landscape,” said Georgine Muntz, CEO of Visual Matrix. “Through collaboration and ongoing contact, the Women’s Innovation Council has helped create a groundswell of support for women’s growth and development across hospitality tech, and alongside the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance, we plan to continue escalating the conversation until our industry is as innovative and efficient as we all know it can be.” 

“We’ve been participating in the rapid development of the Women’s Innovation Council and are excited to be formally welcoming them to the Alliance and help amplify their efforts and foster collaboration among all of the organizations,” said Rachel Humphrey, founder and chair of the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance. “Together we are stronger, and the entire hotel industry benefits.”

