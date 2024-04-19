Gale Miami Hotel and Residences Partners With Stayntouch

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a new partnership with Gale Miami Hotel and Residences, a 51-story, 688-room hybrid apartment/hotel in downtown Miami, Florida, set to open its doors on May 1, 2024.

Gale Miami offers a blend of hotel and apartment living with modern hotel rooms, apartments, condos, dining venues, and a spa. To provide operational efficiency, Gale Miami selected Stayntouch to deploy its cloud PMS, booking engine, smart kiosk, and secure ID-scanning technology. Stayntouch will provide:

A cloud PMS with 100-percent system uptime and a comprehensive feature set, including automation and reporting capabilities that can support back-of-house operations and multiple dining, wellness, and spa outlets.

A booking and guest welcome experience with minimal staff presence by leveraging Stayntouch Booking, Stayntouch Kiosk, ID-scanning, and Mobile Pre-Check-In.

Fast training and reduced onboarding costs with an intuitive PMS. Staff can be trained in two days, freeing them to interact with guests rather than being tied to a screen.

Open APIs and unlimited integrations that facilitate Gale Miami’s tech stack of 22 third-party platforms, including accounting, spa, and housekeeping management solutions.

Kevin Waldstein, general manager of Gale Miami, said, “We chose Stayntouch for its feature-rich cloud PMS to make property management effortless for our size and complexity and seamlessly accommodate our unique hybrid service model when we officially open in May. Additionally, Stayntouch’s innovative features, such as mobile and kiosk check-in, will streamline guest arrivals, and the front desk staff is excited by its ease of operation and new level of efficiency. We are thrilled and eagerly anticipate a growing partnership with Stayntouch.”

Priya Rajamani, VP of implementation and support for Stayntouch, said, “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Gale Miami Hotel and Residences and extend a warm welcome to them into the Stayntouch family. Our cloud PMS and comprehensive technology suite are designed with flexibility and richness in mind, making them particularly well-suited for properties with diverse offerings and robust operations, aiming for a seamless guest experience. We’re confident that our technology will not only enhance Gale Miami’s guest experience and streamline their operations but also align with their goal of providing a dynamic hospitality experience for visitors to downtown Miami.”