NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the recently completed transaction of the TownePlace Suites in the Memphis suburb of Southaven, Mississippi. Steve Kirby and Ed James, Mumford’s managing principals; Justin Pinkard, principal, and John James, senior associate in the Atlanta office represented the seller, Peachtree Group. The purchaser was Southaven Hotel Investment Group, LLC, an affiliate of ARK Development.

Kirby said, “It was a pleasure to represent Peachtree Group once again. This was our third transaction sold on their behalf. It was also the third transaction with affiliates of this buyer group. The professionalism on both sides of the deal made it easy to consummate. Repeat business is truly the best business.”