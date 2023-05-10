Hyatt Hotels Corporation Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported first quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights include:

Net income was $58 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $73 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $45 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to an adjusted net loss of $36 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted EPS was $0.53 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.67 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.41 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.33 in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $268 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $169 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA does not include Net Deferrals of $31 million and Net Financed Contracts of $17 million in the first quarter of 2023, and Net Deferrals of $24 million and Net Financed Contracts of $7 million, in the first quarter of 2022.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 42.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022.

Comparable owned and leased hotels’ RevPAR increased 52.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022. Comparable owned and leased hotels operating margin improved to 25.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Comparable All-inclusive Net Package RevPAR increased 33.2 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022.

Net Rooms Growth was approximately 7.0 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts was approximately 117,000 rooms.

Share repurchase activity was approximately 1.02 million shares repurchased for $106 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and CEOicer of Hyatt, said, “For the fourth consecutive quarter we posted record results that exceeded our expectations, demonstrating our unique positioning and differentiated model. We raised our full-year RevPAR outlook while maintaining our record-level pipeline and industry-leading net rooms growth. During the quarter, the recovery in Asia Pacific was particularly remarkable with broad improvements across the region. We continue to experience favorable booking trends and our outlook remains optimistic.”

Operational Update

In the first quarter of 2023, comparable system-wide RevPAR was up 43 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022, or up 6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 for the same set of comparable properties. In the first quarter of 2023, the RevPAR recovery continued to be powered by average rate growth, up 12 percent on a constant currency basis, while occupancy improved 1,400 basis points, as compared to the same period in 2022. A record level of total management, franchise, license, and other fees of $231 million were generated in the first quarter of 2023, up 50 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The ALG all-inclusive portfolio also experienced strong growth. Comparable Net package RevPAR for ALG properties increased 30 percent in the Americas and increased 36 percent in Europe in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. World of Hyatt member contribution accounted for 21 percent of room nights at ALG properties in the Americas during the quarter.

Owned and leased hotels segment: Results were led by continued recovery from group and business travel. Additionally, strong operating performance led to improved margins for the comparable set of properties. Owned and leased hotels Adjusted EBITDA increased $44 million, or 151 percent, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions, in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022.

Results were led by continued recovery from group and business travel. Additionally, strong operating performance led to improved margins for the comparable set of properties. Owned and leased hotels Adjusted EBITDA increased $44 million, or 151 percent, when adjusted for the net impact of transactions, in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022. Americas management and franchising segment: Results were led by sustained strength of leisure travel demand and continued improvement in business travel demand. Additionally, group showed notable momentum. New hotels added to the system since the start of 2019 contributed $18 million in fee revenue in the quarter.

Results were led by sustained strength of leisure travel demand and continued improvement in business travel demand. Additionally, group showed notable momentum. New hotels added to the system since the start of 2019 contributed $18 million in fee revenue in the quarter. ASPAC management and franchising segment: Results were led by broad recovery across the region. Greater China saw significant improvement following the easing of travel restrictions with Mainland China RevPAR exceeding 2019 levels by 10 percent during the quarter.

Results were led by broad recovery across the region. Greater China saw significant improvement following the easing of travel restrictions with Mainland China RevPAR exceeding 2019 levels by 10 percent during the quarter. EAME management and franchising segment: Results were led by Western Europe which benefited from strong international inbound demand and favorable results in the Middle East.

Results were led by Western Europe which benefited from strong international inbound demand and favorable results in the Middle East. Apple Leisure Group segment: Results were led by sustained strength of leisure travel demand, favorable pricing, and elevated airlift for key Americas destinations.

Openings and Development

During the first quarter, 28 new hotels (or 5,128 rooms) joined Hyatt’s system, inclusive of 12 hotels (or 1,893 rooms) from the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group. Notable openings in the quarter included Andaz Mexico City Condesa, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Hyatt Regency London Albert Embankment, and FirstName Bordeaux, a JdV by Hyatt hotel.

As of March 31, 2023, the company had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 580 hotels (approximately 117,000 rooms).

Transactions and Capital Strategy

As previously disclosed, on February 2, 2023, the company completed the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group and paid cash of $125 million. The terms of the agreement provide for up to an additional $175 million of contingent consideration through 2028 based on certain milestones associated with signed management contracts for future hotel openings.

The company is currently marketing two assets for sale and intends to execute plans to realize $2.0 billion of gross proceeds from the sale of real estate, net of acquisitions, by the end of 2024 as part of its expanded asset-disposition commitment announced in August 2021. As of March 31, 2023, the company has realized $721 million of proceeds from the net disposition of real estate as part of this commitment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Company reported the following:

Total debt of $3,102 million.

Pro rata share of unconsolidated hospitality venture debt of $534 million, substantially all of which is non-recourse to Hyatt and a portion of which Hyatt guarantees pursuant to separate agreements.

Total liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion with $1,051 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and borrowing availability of $1,496 million under Hyatt’s revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased a total of 1,018,931 Class A common shares for approximately $106 million. The company ended the first quarter with 46,844,698 Class A and 58,917,749 Class B shares issued and outstanding. From April 1 through April 30, 2023, the company repurchased 73,368 shares of Class A common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $8 million. Through the first four months of the year, the company has repurchased a total of 1,092,299 Class A common shares for approximately $114 million. As of April 30, 2023, the company had approximately $445 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.