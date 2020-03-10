3 The Meeting Environment

The meetings industry has made great strides in bringing conference spaces into the 21st century but some venues have been slower to update technology and to revamp inflexible spaces. Today, changes in the meeting environment are driven by its largest demographic. “Millennials come from universities and work environments that consist of open, collaborative spaces equipped with the best in technology,” Schugt explained. However, survey respondents reported that finding adequate space that allows for easy flow and access between rooms remains a challenge. Natural light, from skylights and large windows, is increasingly in demand by this demographic and newly built hotels are now designed with modern, glass facades, large windows, and skylights, along with easy access to outdoor meeting spaces. Current technology in meeting rooms; ergonomic, easily moved and comfortable furniture; privacy and protection of attendees; equipment; and information all were important to planners.

From interactive technology and WiFi to acoustics, room layouts, and furnishings, rooms should be in an environment conducive to meetings: quiet, well-appointed, private, and secure as well as spacious and flexible with minimal time needed for set-up. They should be equipped with top technology, easily moved and comfortable furniture, natural light, and ample recharging stations built into tables and chairs. Interior design should be simple and not distracting, but with pops of color such as accent walls, plants, and artwork to add appeal and interest.

Additionally, meeting spaces should allow for easy flow outdoors—whether on the beach, on a rooftop, or in a garden. Space should flow seamlessly to accommodate both meetings and social events and should be designed to provide a sense of place inside and out.