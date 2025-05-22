AMSTERDAM—Travel remains a constant on people’s minds, and as the seasons shift toward summer, enthusiasm for exploration endures—even amidst macroeconomic uncertainties. New data from Booking.com shows that this summer is shaping up to be a season of big travel plans, longer trips, and meaningful escapes.

Optimism is high: 77 percent of global leisure travelers feel excited about exploring the world in the months ahead, and nearly half (48 percent) expect to spend more on travel than in 2024. This summer’s trending destinations offer something for every kind of traveler, from Egypt’s coral reefs to Tokyo’s lively streets and southern Spain’s golden beaches.

Top Trending Global Destinations for Summer 2025

1. Hurghada, Egypt

2. Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

3. Tokyo, Japan

4. Dubai, UAE

5. Bangkok, Thailand

6. Alicante, Spain

7. Nice, France

8. Malaga, Spain

9. Rimini, Italy

10. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Families

With 53 percent of parents making travel a top yearly priority, family vacations are set to play a big role this summer. 85 percent of parents say they’re looking for trips that expose children to a variety of cultures and experiences. Families are looking to book trips that inspire curiosity and connection. The way these trips are being planned is also getting easier and smarter, thanks to technology. Families are leading the way in using AI to simplify travel planning, with 85 percent also saying AI tools make the process faster and more efficient, more than any other traveler type.

Top Trending Summer Destinations for Families

1. Hurghada, Egypt

2. Paris, France

3. Dubai, UAE

4. Tokyo, Japan

5. Alicante, Spain

Groups

Group travel is gaining momentum this summer, with one in five global travelers planning trips with friends. Gen Z is leading this trend, with 33 percent opting for group getaways. These younger travelers are seeking experiences that combine social connection with nature, as 36 percent prioritize activities like stargazing and outdoor adventures. This aligns with a broader movement, where 48 percent of global travelers express a desire to explore natural landscapes such as lakes, mountains, and national parks.

Top Trending Summer Destinations for Groups

1. Ayia Napa, Cyprus

2. Alicante, Spain

3. Albufeira, Portugal

4. Paris, France

5. Marrakech, Morocco

Couples

In 2025, couples are increasingly valuing memorable experiences over material gifts. A significant majority across generations—73 percent of millennials, 74 percent of Gen Z, and 69 percent of boomers—prefer the gift of travel to physical presents. This shift aligns with the 45 percent of travelers planning to take a trip with their partner this year.

Top Global Trending Summer Destinations for Couples

1. Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Milan, Italy

4. Dubai, UAE

5. Alicante, Spain

Unique Stays on the Rise

Alternative accommodations are seeing a surge in popularity, with a 10 percent year-over-year increase in searches compared to last summer. While apartments and guesthouses remain the top alternative accommodations this summer, travelers are increasingly exploring other options. Trending accommodation types vary by traveler group: