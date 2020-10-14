4 Lender Flexibility

While 32 percent of respondents agreed that their non-CMBS debt providers have been flexible partners, 40 percent felt they have only been somewhat flexible, and 5 percent don’t believe they’ve been flexible at all. For the 32 percent who said their lending partners were flexible during the COVID-19 crisis, the bulk of respondents (41 percent) said they expect this flexibility to end in Q4 2020; 23 percent believe lenders will stop being flexible in Q1 2021 and 25 percent said Q2 2021.

With so much uncertainty around the recovery timeline, Gauthier expects these conversations between lenders and owners to continue every couple of months. “What feels so different from the last two downturns is there’s just no clarity in terms of when things will come back,” she explained. “Everybody can only [plan] three to six months out—if that.”

Sorensen noted that neither borrowers nor lenders have “a clear line of sight” out of this crisis. “Lenders aren’t in the business of owning hotels. Somebody has to take care of those carrying costs. I think that’s driving a lot of lenders—they don’t want the keys back,” he explained. “They don’t have many options but to work with borrowers.”

Among respondents who said that lenders were not being flexible, when asked to rank how much trouble they were in on a scale of one (not much) to five (doomed), Arrants noted that the responses trended more towards the “doomed” end of the spectrum, although most ranked their trouble level in the middle at a three.

A full third of membership has concerns that they will either have to hand back keys to their lender or be forced into a sale situation.

“As PPP loans are exhausted and we go into winter, occupancies haven’t returned in some places. Hotels are closing in places like New York City for good,” Gauthier explained. “We haven’t even seen the flood yet.”