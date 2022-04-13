HAMA Releases Spring 2022 Industry Outlook Survey Results

BOSTON—The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) released the results of its Spring 2022 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report collected the opinions, experiences, and predictions of nearly 100 hotel asset managers concerning the hospitality industry from the beginning of the pandemic through April 13, 2022 The survey also addressed respondents’ thoughts on the future outlook of the industry.

Presented live in Hollywood, Florida, the survey was conducted in advance of HAMA’s 2022 Annual Spring Meeting. In total, 84 asset managers, comprising approximately half of the membership, participated in the survey.

“Overall, it would appear the hotel industry is entering a more optimistic phase than it found itself in as recently as last year,” said Matthew Arrants, The Arrants Company, CHAM, HAMA president. “The majority of respondents see the acquisition market heating up, and many believe the industry will begin to return to pre-pandemic levels within the next year or two. Some markets already have surpassed 2019 numbers, and continued, pent-up travel demand have asset managers in a positive mood.”

Advertisement

Findings included: