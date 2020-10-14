AHLA and Latino Hotel Association Announce New Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Latino Hotel Association (LHA) today announced a new strategic relationship. This collaboration, which goes into effect January 1, 2021, will deepen both organizations’ shared goals of advancing public policy and advocacy efforts of the U.S. hotel industry and growing Latino investment in the community of Latino owners and operators.

Following the onset of COVID-19, LHA and AHLA informally joined forces to collaborate on the industry’s advocacy and relief efforts with policymakers. Today’s announcement takes the relationship a step further, by designating LHA an AHLA Member Association and providing representation on AHLA’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited to work more closely with Lynette [Montoya] and the LHA Board and members, and growing together in the years ahead,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “At its core, AHLA’s mission is to advocate for public policies that will ensure a vibrant growth for the entire U.S. hotel industry. At such a critical time for our industry, speaking to policymakers with a single voice is imperative. We look forward to aligning and integrating LHA’s unique perspective and voice with AHLA.”

“We are eager to join forces with AHLA and accelerate LHA’s organizational growth and development and bring even more benefits to our members,” said Lynette Montoya, president and CEO of the Latino Hotel Association (LHA). “This relationship will allow LHA to leverage AHLA’s scale and resources in government affairs, communications, and membership development, while enabling LHA to focus on our core mission of growing Latino investment in the U.S. hotel industry.”

