Supply Line: 10 Interior Design Products for Hotels

10 Rustic Rugs

nanimarquina’s Tres Vegetal line is made with hemp, giving these rugs a rustic style. This hand-spun fiber was chosen due to its biodegradable nature, being lightweight yet resistant, and, above all, to connect with the passion of the brand for nature. The beauty of this collection lies in the irregularities generated by the crossing of the fibers and their different thicknesses, as well as in the shades of beige, ivory, or off-white.

