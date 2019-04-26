Supply Line: 10 Interior Design Products for Hotels

1Perfectly Imperfect
Villa Lagoon Tile’s new and first-of-its-kind Ombré Collection cement tiles are artisan-made and are perfectly imperfect. These tiles can be used in entryways or to create an accent wall. The tiles are also functional art, as they are created to last, and installing cement tiles is similar to installing natural stone.
2Go Wild
Paradigm Trends’ Kingdom Hooks Collection is a fun and spirited series for walls in hospitality spaces. The collection combines functionality and creative details, offering a geometrically inspired deer, cow, and elephant. The casted brass with a shiny finish provides a decorative pop to hang on any wall.
3Collaborative Seating
HBF’s collaborative seating solution, MOD, has been expanded with brand-new standard sizing options to accommodate any and all environments. Created for HBF by award-winning Swedish designer Henrik Schulz, the MOD Lounge Collection embodies a humanistic approach towards the workplace, crafting a piece that looks and feels at home in a range of public and private spaces.
4Plugged In
Legrand’s radiant Furniture Power Center has been updated to include both USB-A and USB-C outlets. These furnishings offer two configurations, one with two standard power outlets and one with two standard power outlets plus a switch. Finishes include white, black, and nickel; cord length can be six feet or 10 feet.
5Transitional Tables
Synergy Nesting Tables from Southern Aluminum are a fusion of rolling buffet tables and transitional furniture, ideal for mobilizing buffets and breakout stations. They feature classic lines and quality craftsmanship, and have a hidden power supply option for even greater flexibility.
6Unique Fibers
The Everywhere Texture Collection from Designtex is woven from a uniquely engineered polyester yarn that makes it suitable for wallcoverings, upholstery, drapery, and even for wrapped wall panels. The collection is available in 50 colorways and—with no added finishes or flame retardants—can be repeatedly cleaned with a water-based solvent or bleach.
7Illuminating Décor
Original BTC’s Bankers Desk Light is a contemporary light that sits equally well on grand mahogany desks and clean-lined workspaces. The lamp’s bone china shade is hand-cast at Original BTC’S Stoke-on-Trent ceramics factory and the brass base and details are precision-machined at the manufacturer’s Birmingham metal works. The light is completed with patented LED technology courtesy of the Group’s LED lighting arm, Beadlight.
8Diverse Tiles
From Nemo Tile, the new Gramercy hexagonal porcelain collection comes in a wide range of styles and pattern options—the result of an advanced digital printing process. Though made of porcelain, Gramercy’s muted color palette and digital printing gives the collection the washed, faded look of a cement tile.
9Historic Appeal
The soft, marbled pattern of Classique Pure—a design in Parterre Flooring’s HardCore Luxury Vinyl Tile collection—mirrors natural Carrera marble found in the quarries of Tuscany, which was often the material of choice used to build ancient structures and statues. Classique’s white palette and linear, blue-gray veining makes for a smooth design that accentuates today’s colors and accents.
10Rustic Rugs
nanimarquina’s Tres Vegetal line is made with hemp, giving these rugs a rustic style. This hand-spun fiber was chosen due to its biodegradable nature, being lightweight yet resistant, and, above all, to connect with the passion of the brand for nature. The beauty of this collection lies in the irregularities generated by the crossing of the fibers and their different thicknesses, as well as in the shades of beige, ivory, or off-white.
