ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) this week announced a new partnership that names IHG as the official hotel and hotel loyalty partner for the US Open Tennis Championships. The multiyear agreement, commencing with the 2019 US Open, also includes sponsorship of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, part of the US Open Series.

The partnership provides an opportunity to showcase and immerse consumers in IHG’s luxury properties around the world, according to the company. IHG’s four luxury brands—the recently acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants—total nearly 300 hotels and resorts around the world, with 100 more set to open in the coming years. Guests and IHG Rewards Club members will benefit from the partnership through exclusive US Open experiences and opportunities to experience the brands on-site at Flushing Meadows during the tournament.

“Our new partnership with one of the world’s largest and the most prestigious tennis tournaments underscores the importance we place on creating unforgettable moments for our guests and loyalty members,” said Claire Bennett, chief marketing officer, IHG. “By partnering with the USTA, we also give a broader set of tennis fans a unique opportunity to get to know us better—and to experience our luxury portfolio and the award-winning IHG Rewards Club program in exclusive ways. We’re looking forward to a great partnership and a successful 2019 tournament.”

“Uniting the US Open with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ suite of world-leading brands provides tremendous promotional opportunities for our two global businesses,” said Lew Sherr, chief revenue officer, USTA. “We look forward to building momentum with our new partner and working together to deliver the very best experiences for our shared clientele around the world.”

The 2019 US Open will run from August 26 to September 8. The venue welcomed a record 828,798 attendees in 2018 over the course of the event.