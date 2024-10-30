Sun Lodge Opens in the Heart of Southern Vermont as an All-Season Destination

Peru, Vermont—Saltaire Hotels announces its latest opening, Sun Lodge. Located in Peru, VT, 15 minutes Northeast of the Manchester area, the newly opened Sun Lodge invites travelers to experience comfortable lodge-style living at the foot of Bromley Mountain. Whether planning an escape for when the slopes glisten or looking to head to the mountains for beautiful forest hikes in the summer, Sun Lodge offers the perfect home base to embrace the vast outdoors of Vermont. Previously known as The Lodge at Bromley, under new ownership with Saltaire Hotels and management with Migis Hotel Group, Sun Lodge has been fully refurbished with all new interiors designed to emphasize and enhance the best aspects of the original architecture and a revitalized food and beverage program featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Celebrating 50 years on Bromley Mountain, Sun Lodge has a rich history in the community both on and off the slopes. For five decades, the property has welcomed visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty of Bromley Mountain. While the hotel is rooted in tradition, Sun Lodge is introducing its unique take on Vermont hospitality. Ideally situated at the base of Bromley Mountain with sweeping mountain views of Bromley, Stratton, and Magic Mountains, this location provides year-round access to the area’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities, from the Appalachian Trail to the Battenkill River. The Golden Triangle of Bromley, Magic, and Stratton Mountains offers visitors endless hiking, skiing, fishing, mountain biking, golfing, and more opportunities.

“Our vision for Sun Lodge is to blend the nostalgia of the property’s rich history with modern comforts that truly capture the spirit of Southern Vermont,” said Bob Thomas, Owner of Saltaire Hotels. “We’ve taken great care in refurbishing the hotel to ensure it feels both familiar and refreshed, offering guests an inviting retreat at the foot of Bromley Mountain. Whether visiting for skiing in the winter or outdoor adventures during the warmer months, we are excited to welcome travelers and provide them with an authentic Vermont experience that celebrates the natural beauty and charm of this region.”

Accommodations

Thoughtfully designed to offer the perfect fusion of rustic mountain lodge comfort and modern luxury, every guest room boasts breathtaking views of the West River Valley, or the Golden Triangle formed by Bromley, Magic, and Stratton Mountains, allowing for a serene connection to the natural beauty surrounding the property. The newly refurbished accommodations feature a seamless blend of contemporary amenities with a classic lodge-inspired design. Guests can enjoy room offerings, including plush bedding, cozy furnishings, Salt & Stone Bath Amenities, and upscale touches that ensure both comfort and style. Most rooms feature panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, with several offering ski-in and ski-out patios that provide direct access to the renowned slopes of Bromley Mountain, making it effortless to transition from the comfort of your room to the exhilaration of the outdoors.

No matter the season, Sun Lodge is a tranquil retreat for those seeking the ultimate Vermont getaway. In the winter, guests can step right from their rooms onto the snow-covered trails for a day of skiing or snowboarding, while the warmer months invite visitors to explore the area’s lush forests, scenic hiking paths, and refreshing mountain streams. With every room offering sweeping views, Sun Lodge provides an immersive experience that inspires relaxation, adventure, and an appreciation for the natural beauty of the Southern Vermont region.

Food & Beverage

The food & beverage program at Sun Lodge features elevated comfort food that allows guests to savor Vermont’s hospitality at its finest. Guests can enjoy breakfast to-go before hitting the outdoors or unwind in the afternoon on the outdoor terrace with a sweet treat of vanilla ice cream topped with maple syrup and whipped cream, paired with stunning mountain views of Bromley, Stratton, and Magic Mountains or the West River Valley.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Trailhead, is a reimagined dining experience that blends local ingredients with uplifting outdoor views. The space invites guests to indulge in a dining experience that captures the essence of Vermont’s natural beauty and culinary heritage. The restaurant’s cozy, rustic atmosphere perfectly complements the menu, which showcases the freshest locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms and producers. Entree dishes include Tortellini with cauliflower, squash, and pesto cream; Statler Chicken Breast with broccolini and goat cheese polenta; Shepherd’s Pie with ground beef, onion-tomato gravy, and whipped potato; and more. Additional menu highlights include soups and salads, as well as Chef’s Local Boards consisting of small plates such as the Cheese Board with VT Farmstead Lille, Cabot Clothbound, Nettle Meadow Simply Sheep, fig jam, truffle honey, and crostini; and the Charcuterie Board with VT Salumi Capocollo, Fennel, Bresaola, olive salad, grain mustard, and grilled bread.

Meetings and Events

An ideal destination for group gatherings, Sun Lodge offers versatile event spaces that cater to a variety of occasions, from corporate retreats and team-building workshops to family reunions, weddings, and celebrations. The event spaces at Sun Lodge are designed to be flexible and accommodating for intimate gatherings. To complement the venue, Sun Lodge offers menus crafted by the hotel’s culinary team, highlighting locally sourced ingredients and Vermont-inspired dishes. In addition to its event spaces and dining options, Sun Lodge provides comfortable accommodations, making it easy for groups to stay on-site and enjoy all the amenities the hotel has to offer. Room blocks and exclusive group rates are available, allowing guests to stay together and fully immerse themselves in the serene surroundings of Southern Vermont.