Los Angeles, California—Machine Investment Group and Taconic Capital announced the launch of Hollywood VOLUME. Formerly tommie Hollywood, the property re-launches as a reimagined lifestyle hotel in the heart of Hollywood’s Vinyl District, joining Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio.

Having opened its doors in 2021, the property’s eclectic, contemporary style was made for the wild-at-heart traveler. The hotel’s interior evokes a warm, inviting ambiance, characterized by earthy tones and natural materials. Soft light filters through, highlighting rich textures and a harmonious blend of mid-century modern elements, creating a space that sparks creativity and connection. Designed by the renowned Studio Collective, the hotel’s 212 guest rooms showcase expert craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, ultra-comfortable mattresses, and breathtaking views of the city or Hollywood Hills. For a more elevated experience, the hotel offers seven one-bedroom suites on the top floor, complete with separate living areas, 12-foot ceilings, and stunning vistas.

Joining Tribute Portfolio’s more than 120 hotels globally, each drawn together by their captivating design, vibrant social spaces and sincere service, Hollywood VOLUME is designed to be the ultimate destination for unscripted LA experiences. Located in the heart of Hollywood’s Vinyl District, guests can look forward to thoughtful amenities such as late-night menus and locally-sourced curated snacks available in the VOLUME Cafe. The in-room experience will also be enhanced with a pregame package, disposable cameras and VOLUME dream journals.

Programming-wise, the hotel will frequently host unconventional pop-up parties and noteworthy art installations in partnership with local creatives. A lively social hour will also be held every Tuesday to Thursday evening, featuring complimentary canapés in the lobby.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Marriott’s fastest growing full-service brand, Tribute Portfolio. The strategic decision allows us to further showcase the unique lifestyle experience of this property, all while continuing to elevate the overall guest experience,” says Eric Rosenthal, Managing Partner, Machine Investment Group.

Managed by Ten Five Hospitality, the boutique hotel’s culinary and nightlife offerings will remain unchanged. On the main floor, award-winning KA’TEEN, the Yucatan-inspired restaurant led by acclaimed Chef Wes Avila of Guerilla Tacos will remain the property’s signature dining destination. Spanning over 5,000 square feet, the lush oasis is inspired by the jungles of Tulum and is a tribute to the Yucatan Peninsula’s culinary tapestry. Offering its weekly programming of Tacos & Tequila, Live Music Thursdays and weekend brunch.

The rooftop will maintain its acclaimed country bar and pool, Desert 5 Spot, inspired by the Americana aesthetic and the 1970s vintage Palm Springs with the eccentric charm of Pioneertown. The rooftop bar will continue its popular weekly events, including Cowboy Karaoke, Two-Step, Line Dancing, and live music. The property is also home to a Studio meeting room on the lobby level, with capacity to accommodate up to 100 guests.