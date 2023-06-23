Finance & DevelopmentSTR: Year-Over-Year U.S. Hotel Performance Comparisons Remain Mixed
STR: Year-Over-Year U.S. Hotel Performance Comparisons Remain Mixed

By LODGING Staff
June 2023

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, but year-over-year comparisons were mixed, according to STR’s latest data through June 17, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance

June 11-17, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:
Occupancy: 70.8 percent (down 1.1 percent)
ADR: $159.82 (up 2.6 percent)
RevPAR: $113.17 (up 1.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island saw the only double-digit occupancy lift over 2022 (up 11.0 percent to 84.1 percent).

Los Angeles posted the highest gain in ADR (up 12.7 percent to $222.47), helped by the 123rd U.S. Open.

Las Vegas reported the largest year-over-year RevPAR increase (up 16.8 percent to $146.33).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in New Orleans (down 24.4 percent to $90.01) and San Francisco (down 18.4 percent to $138.95).

