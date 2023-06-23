Real EstateAcquisitionsOUTRIGGER Plans Kaua'i Beach Resort & Spa Acquisition
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceReal EstateAcquisitions

OUTRIGGER Plans Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa Acquisition

By LODGING Staff
Kaua'i Beach Resort

HONOLULU—OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be investing in its home market of Hawai‘i with a planned acquisition at Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa. Located in Līhu‘e on the “Garden Island” of Kaua‘i, the resort spans 25 acres of property and has 350 guestrooms. The transaction is expected to be completed and close on August 22, 2023.

Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa, once acquired, will represent a milestone in OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels’ expansion efforts—offering guests a full-service resort on all four of the major Hawaiian Islands.

“OUTRIGGER’s legacy in Hawai‘i spans 75 years; we remain committed to being exceptional stewards of this special place and its rich cultural heritage while contributing to the prosperity of the local community,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. “Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa was managed by OUTRIGGER in the 90s, so this transition feels like a welcome home. We look forward to further enhancing the property for both our guests and hosts.”

This news comes after last month’s announcement that OUTRIGGER will be the new steward of Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel on Maui. It will be the seventh acquisition that the company has made in the last two years in Hawai‘i, Thailand, and the Maldives.

Previous article
STR: Year-Over-Year U.S. Hotel Performance Comparisons Remain Mixed
Next article
Pipeline Full of Projects: Boutique Brand Aiden Poised to Double Portfolio in Next 24 Months
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Schroon Lake
Finance & Development

The Lodge at Schroon Lake Opens

LODGING Staff -
Industry News

Pipeline Full of Projects: Boutique Brand Aiden Poised to Double Portfolio...

Dennis Nessler -