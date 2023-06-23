OUTRIGGER Plans Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa Acquisition

HONOLULU—OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be investing in its home market of Hawai‘i with a planned acquisition at Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa. Located in Līhu‘e on the “Garden Island” of Kaua‘i, the resort spans 25 acres of property and has 350 guestrooms. The transaction is expected to be completed and close on August 22, 2023.

Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa, once acquired, will represent a milestone in OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels’ expansion efforts—offering guests a full-service resort on all four of the major Hawaiian Islands.

“OUTRIGGER’s legacy in Hawai‘i spans 75 years; we remain committed to being exceptional stewards of this special place and its rich cultural heritage while contributing to the prosperity of the local community,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. “Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa was managed by OUTRIGGER in the 90s, so this transition feels like a welcome home. We look forward to further enhancing the property for both our guests and hosts.”

This news comes after last month’s announcement that OUTRIGGER will be the new steward of Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel on Maui. It will be the seventh acquisition that the company has made in the last two years in Hawai‘i, Thailand, and the Maldives.