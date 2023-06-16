HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance jumped from the previous week, while year-over-year comparisons were mixed, according to STR’s latest data through June 10, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 4-10, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:

Occupancy: 69.4 percent (down 1.6 percent)

ADR: $157.69 (up 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $109.38 (down 1.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island saw the only double-digit occupancy lift over 2022 (up 13.0 percent to 84.8 percent).

Washington, D.C., posted the only double-digit gain in ADR (up 12.0 percent to $201.34) and the largest RevPAR increase (up 18.7 percent to $160.05).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 37.2 percent to $161.99) and Las Vegas (down 24.8 percent to $120.23).