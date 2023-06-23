Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Completes Renovation

SAN DIEGO—Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is excited to announce the completion of its $22.5 million renovation project. The remodeled full-service hotel is for both business and leisure travelers and has a new restaurant concept, Wild Hare Bar Garden. Design firm waldrop+nichols studio created the property’s new aesthetic. The 286 guestrooms, lofts, and suites, are designed with new furnishings.

“All prior divisions were removed, creating an open and flowing space that allows guests the opportunity to work, socialize, dine, and partake in cocktails, all while connecting effortlessly to the outdoors and enjoying the amazing San Diego weather,” said Reggi Nichols, president and founding partner at waldrop+nichols.

The hotel has curved sofas and rattan and wicker seating, most with sustainable materials. Light fixtures and neutral color tones and textures display a blend of design styles.

“We are excited to showcase our beautiful hotel in downtown San Diego,” said General Manager Francesca Ramirez. “We are most excited to welcome our guests with the same genuine hospitality we are known for, one that comes from the heart. We look forward to being the preferred hotel for travelers who want to work and play near the San Diego Convention Center, Petco Park Stadium, Broadway San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, and more.”

The new Wild Hare Bar Garden restaurant offers locally sourced meat and produces as well as organic ingredients from the on-site herb garden. The restaurant’s menu will be available for room service at the end of June 2023. The beverage menu offers rotating local craft beers, wine, and craft cocktails named after rabbit puns.The beverage team is committed to a sustainability program where they will collect natural wine corks to be recycled and re-corked.

The interior decor at Wild Hare Bar Garden brings the outdoors in. Mirrors behind the banquette allow the reflection of the outdoor bar to be reflected within the interior space, allowing an open aesthetic whether dining indoors or out. The restaurant will officially open on June 19, 2023.

At the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, guests can expect experiences, accommodations, and contemporary interiors. Each room, suite, and loft has amenities such as the Serenity King and Double Beds, HDTVs, workspaces, mini refrigerators, bathrooms with Crabtree & Evelyn bath amenities, Proud Source bottled waters, alarm clock, and WiFi. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers a new dog menu. The fully renovated hotel has a business center, market, 24-hour fitness center with cycling bikes, and an outdoor heated pool.