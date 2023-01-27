STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Lowers From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, U.S. hotel performance came in slightly lower than the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through January 21, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 15-21, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 54.2 percent (down 6.2 percent)

ADR: $140.16 (up 11.3 percent)

RevPAR: $75.97 (up 4.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the highest increase over 2019 in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 6.8 percent to 78.8 percent), ADR (up 31.9 percent to $174.78), and RevPAR (up 41.0 percent to $137.76).

None of the other Top 25 Markets saw an occupancy lift over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in San Francisco (down 41.5 percent to $108.60) and Seattle (down 29.2 percent to $67.42).