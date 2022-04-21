This Week’s Comings & Goings

First Hospitality announced the appointment of Chris Lorino to senior vice president of operations. Lorino brings over 25 years of experience in overseeing hotel operations to his role within the lifestyle segment and hotel portfolio growth.

Atrium Hospitality announced Anneliesse Cooper has joined the company as senior vice president of human resources. She will be responsible for supporting the company’s associates throughout its portfolio in the United States.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Pete Alles to general manager of the resort. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Alles will oversee all operations for the property, which underwent a renovation last year.

AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach announced the appointment of General Manager Nils Bergmann and Director of Sales and Marketing Trish Pederson. Bergmann brings over 15 years of experience to his new role, and Pederson has worked at hotels across Arizona, California, and Florida.

W San Francisco announced the appointment of Amy Arbuckle as general manager. With more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, she will oversee an executive leadership team and perform as a leader to achieve a common goal.

Hotel Cerro appointed Anna Olson to the role of general manager. With more than 27 years of industry experience, Olson was previously CEO and director of business development at the nearby Central Coast Distillery, leading the conceptualization and launch of the distillery.

Collective Retreats has announced Nicholas Wirth’s appointment as general manager of Collective Governors Island in New York. Wirth brings over 18 years of hospitality experience to the property, where he will continue to expand its presence in Manhattan’s outdoor getaway and enhance its support of the local community.

Viewline Resort Snowmass in Colorado’s Snowmass Village announced the appointment of Craig Waterman as complex general manager and John Hearns as director of operations. Waterman will oversee daily operations of the resort and eventer and Hearns will manage the food and beverage at its restaurants, as well as spa services and programming.

Dream Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Shane Batchelor as director of operations for Dream Nashville. As director of operations, Batchelor will oversee all aspects of operations for the property’s 168 guestrooms, dining outlets, and more.

Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort announced the appointment of two hotel managers: Matt De Guzman and Ryan Smith. De Guzman will be at the helm of Mission Pacific Hotel and Smith will be overseeing The Seabird Resort.

Larry Tsoumas has been named director of sales and marketing for the Hutton Hotel. In his new role at the property, Tsoumas will oversee sales, marketing, and revenue management for the 250-room hotel.

Crystal Kennedy has recently been named area director of sales for The Statler, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. In her new role, Kennedy will also lead sales at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre.

Pacifica Hotels has announced the appointment of two food and beverage leaders. Marina del Rey Hotel welcomes Sean Collins as executive chef and The Kinney SLO welcomes Billy Haynes as executive chef.

The Kimpton Overland Atlanta, along with its two restaurants APRON and The Rooftop at Overland announced Drew Kirkland as its new executive chef. In this position, he will continue to bring seasonal ingredients to guests and locals alike.

YOTEL Boston has announced the appointments of Guara Pimenta as chef de cuisine and Andrew Wolan as director of food and beverage to helm its food and beverage and culinary team. With more than 30 years of combined experience, the two will assist in elevating the hotel’s culinary concepts.

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, announced the promotion of Jillian Stevens to director of meetings and special events. Stevens will oversee the strategic business planning for the meetings and events department at the resort.

Expedia Group has added six senior tech leaders: Sachin Singh is senior vice president, search and supply; Reena Patil is senior vice president, partner product; Archana Arunkumar is senior vice president, platform as a product; Rajesh Maidu is chief architect; Doug Powell is vice president, design practice management; and Arun Dutta is vice president, India managing director.