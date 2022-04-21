Rockbridge Hospitality Names Tom Healy President and COO

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Rockbridge announced the hiring of Tom Healy, president and chief operating officer of Rockbridge Hospitality and its operational affiliate, Bridgepoint Hospitality. Tom brings more than 30 years of hospitality leadership experience to this new role.

Rockbridge Hospitality and Bridgepoint Hospitality are responsible for the execution of its hospitality portfolio strategy, day-to-day asset management, hotel management company oversite, integration, and value creation.

“As our investments have grown and expanded into a larger, more complex hospitality portfolio, we have been looking for a leader who would not only match our passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences but who would also care deeply about doing things the right way,” said Jim Merkel, CEO, Rockbridge. “We found that person in Tom. I am proud to call him a friend and look forward to working together to build on Rockbridge’s track record of delivering for our guests, our team, and our investors.”

In his role, Tom will also support the investment group on new acquisitions and developments, RBHD (the company’s development and construction management team), renovations, development strategy, and execution, and will work closely with affiliated hospitality management companies.

“I am excited to join this dynamic team; a team that is led by one of the most respected and thoughtful leaders in our industry,” said Tom Healy. “I have admired Jimmy’s approach and philosophy over the years and while doing so we have developed mutual respect and friendship. At this point in my career, what inspires me the most are authentic leaders who value people, vision, and a creative and different approach to our industry. Rockbridge’s culture encompasses these beliefs, and I am truly inspired to have the opportunity to drive value by enhancing those very principles. “

Tom has assembled more than 30 years of hospitality leadership experience over his professional career. Prior to joining Rockbridge, Tom most recently was the chief operating officer and executive vice president of asset management of Diamond Rock Hospitality from January 2017 to March 2022. Before that, Tom worked at Strategic Hotels and Resorts from July 2006 to January 2017. Prior to Strategic Hotels and Resorts, Tom served in various corporate and property operational roles for Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts from 1988 to 2006. Tom graduated from Johnson & Wales University, earning a BS in hospitality management, and he earned a Masters with Distinction (MSc) in hospitality and tourism leadership from the University of Strathclyde Business School, Cornell University, and Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne.