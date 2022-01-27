STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Remains Flat

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance remained relatively flat from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through January 22, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 16-22, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 48.7 percent (down 15.9 percent)

ADR: $122.17 (down 1.4 percent)

RevPAR: $59.52 (down 17.1 percent)

While occupancy remained flat, none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019. Tampa came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 1.7 percent to 72.1 percent). The market also registered the largest rise in ADR (up 14.0 percent to $151.74) and the only RevPAR increase over 2019 (up 12.0 percent to $109.39).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 46.5 percent to 39.3 percent).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 66.7 percent to $61.46) and Anaheim/Santa Ana (down 48.6 percent to $68.64).