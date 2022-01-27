LOS ANGELES—Senior executives across the hotel industry united during ALIS 2022 to end the stigma of addiction with Shatterproof.

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States, hosted a reception on January 25, 2022, to honor Geoff Ballotti, CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the fourth recipient of the Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award. Ballotti has been an integral voice on the issue of addiction, using his leadership in the industry to unite hospitality executives to take an active role in this cause.

More than 60 hospitality companies raised over $1,080,000 to sponsor this event, and support Shatterproof and its founder and CEO, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman and co-founder of HEI Hotels & Resorts), whose son Brian lost his life to addiction in 2011.

The hospitality industry accounts for more than 16.5 million employees in the United States and is impacted by addiction at two times the rate of other fields. Shatterproof is supporting employers with tools and resources that can lead to better health outcomes, reduce stigma, and reduce workplace costs. Employers represented at ALIS were connected to some of those low or no-cost programs.

“I continue to be inspired by the incredible support of the hotel industry,” said Gary Mendell. “It is clear by their actions that these leaders of the hospitality world embody the industry’s resolute support of ending the stigma of addiction.”

Mendell regularly attended the ALIS conference in his 25-year-long career in the hospitality industry. After losing his son Brian to addiction, Mendell founded Shatterproof to spare others from the tragedy his family suffered. Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $3 million for Shatterproof at events at ALIS.

“It was my privilege to receive this award, but more importantly, to help raise critical support for Shatterproof and the transformational work they are doing,” says Geoff Ballotti. “Our industry is disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder, and it is important that we work with Shatterproof as leaders in the hospitality industry and as leaders in our communities.”

The 2022 Host Committee for the Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Reception included: Robert Alter (Seaview Investors), Geoff Ballotti (Wyndham Hotels & Resorts), Mike Barnello (Badlands Hotel Capital), James Burba (Burba Hotel Network), Patrick Campbell (Wheelock Street Capital), Thomas Corcoran (TCOR Hotel Partners), Joel Eisemann (IHG), Clark Hanrattie (HEI Hotels & Resorts), Tim Hodes (Wheelock Street Capital), Merrick Kleeman (Wheelock Street Capital), Daniel Lesser (LW Hospitality Advisors), Gary Mendell (Shatterproof, Chairman, HEI Hotels & Resorts), William Reynolds (Marcus Hotels & Resorts), Anthony Rutledge (HEI Hotels & Resorts), Stacy Silver (Silver Hospitality Group), Paul Whetsell (CEO, CapStar Hotel Company), and Mark Woodworth (RM Woodworth Hotel Advisory Services).