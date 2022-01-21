STR: Weekly U.S. Hotel Occupancy Decreases in Comparison to 2019

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy worsened in comparison with pre-pandemic levels, according to STR’s latest data through January 15, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 9-15, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable:

Occupancy: 48.8 percent (down 16.3 percent)

ADR: $122.12 (down 1.6 percent) RevPAR: $59.57 (down 17.6 percent)

On an absolute basis, occupancy was higher than the previous week, but the gap to 2019 levels widened, pointing to a larger impact from the Omicron COVID-19 variant. ADR and RevPAR were up week over week and when indexed to 2019.

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Norfolk/Virginia Beach came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 8.4 percent to 44.1 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 53.9 percent to 37.3 percent).

Miami registered the largest ADR increase (up 16.6 percent to $271.21).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 69.6 percent to $58.84) and New York City (down 53.9 percent to $68.93).