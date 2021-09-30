STR: U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Remained Flat

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy remained relatively flat week over week, while average daily rate rose, according to STR’s latest data through September 25, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 19-25, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 63.2 percent (down 11.0 percent)

ADR: $133.69 (down 2.0 percent)

RevPAR: $84.54 (down 12.8 percent)

A week after eclipsing one million for the first time since the earliest days of the pandemic, group demand rose again to almost 1.3 million for the week. At the same time, group ADR moved past $200 for the first time since February 2020.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 0.1 percent to 63.9 percent). The market also recorded the largest RevPAR gain when compared with 2019 (up 17.8 percent to $74.71).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest occupancy decline from 2019 (down 44.0 percent to 51.3 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 19.5 percent to $172.29).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 66.1 percent to $89.58) and Washington, D.C. (down 45.2 percent to $79.12).