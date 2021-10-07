This Week’s Comings & Goings

Thom Geshay was promoted to CEO and president of Davidson Hospitality Group, effective January 1, 2021. Geshay is only the fifth CEO and president in the management company’s history. Geshay is succeeding John Belden, Davidson’s longest serving CEO, who is remaining engaged with the company as executive chairman.

Randy Lee has joined Peachtree Hotel Group as vice president of investments. Lee’s responsibilities include managing the company’s dispositions and supporting real estate investment executions. Lee was most recently a real estate principal for G6 Hospitality, where he managed the organization’s portfolio and CMBs obligations.

Azul Hospitality Group announced Alvaro Fraile is joining the company as chief operating officer. Fraile joins Azul from Marriott International, where he most recently served as vice president of franchise operations. Before Marriott, he held numerous senior level operational positions in Spain with AC Hotels.

Steve Hilton has been named senior vice president of operations for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the management division of The Marcus Company. In this role, Hilton will be responsible for directing and overseeing operations at properties throughout the Marcus Hotels & Resorts portfolio, including systems and talent development and community engagement.

Aaron Greenman has been appointed to executive vice president, investments and development for Auro Hotels. As a member of the executive team, Greenman is responsible for overseeing the current investment portfolio and the implementation of the company’s strategies in the investment, management, and relationship arenas.

Israel Benyair has been named vice president of operations for DELMAR Hotels, and he is also leading the DELMAR West Hartford, Connecticut, as general manager. In the vice president of operations position, Benyair is working closely with the properties teams to support general operations and activities.

Kenneth Jarka has been named general manager of the Washington Hotel following the retirement of Tracy Marks. Jarka has more than 30 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as general manager of the Hilton Minneapolis and, prior to that, hotel manager of New York Hilton Midtown.

Dream Hotel Group promoted Paul Mensi to general manager of Unscripted Durham, a 74-room lifestyle hotel in downtown Durham, North Carolina. As general manager, Mensi is responsible for daily management of the property and its food and beverage outlets. He was most recently director of sales for the property.

Ferran Sanfelimon has been named managing director of The Asbury Collection, which includes Asbury Ocean Club, The Asbury Hotel, and Asbury Lanes, all located in Asbury Park, N.J. In this position, Sanfelimon will be overseeing operations for the properties. Previously, he was general manager of Luxe Life Hotel NoMad.

Rosewood Miramar Beach promoted Rick Fidel to managing director, where he will oversee all aspects of the seaside resort, including its food and beverage program. He was previously resort manager, and he served as a member of the property’s opening team in March 2019. Before Rosewood, he was director of operations for W Hoboken Hotel.

HEI Hotels & Resorts has appointed four employees to principals of the company to continue delivering strong growth. Those executives include: Karl Murphy, chief commercial officer; Dan Walworth, chief compliance and strategy officer; Rachel Moniz, chief operating officer; and Marcus Harris, chief financial officer.

C. Baldwin Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, has appointed a new leadership team is under the management of Sage Hospitality and has named Chris Niederschulte general manager, Stephanie Summerall area director of sales and marketing, and David Tinsley general manager of food and beverage operations.

The Adolphus in Dallas, Texas, named Michael Bridges general manager and Jin Lee executive chef. Bridges was most recently area managing director of SIXTY Hotels, leading the executive team for SIXTY Beverly Hills. And Lee was previously banquet and catering chef for Terranea Resort.