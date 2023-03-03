HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through February 25, 2023. The U.S. weekly occupancy level was the highest since the week ending November 12, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 19-25, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 64.2 percent (down 1.5 percent)

ADR: $156.51 (up 22.2 percent)

RevPAR: $100.43 (up 20.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 6.2 percent to 86.9 percent).

Las Vegas reported the highest ADR (up 49.5 percent to $186.96) and RevPAR (up 51.8 percent to $148.61) increases over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in San Francisco (down 43.5 percent to $105.65) and Minneapolis (down 22.2 percent to $52.42).