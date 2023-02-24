STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases From Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through February 18, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 12-18, 2023

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019
Occupancy: 60.8 percent (down 5.5 percent)
ADR: $156.10 (up 19.5 percent)
RevPAR: $94.94 (up 12.9 percent)

U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached the 60 percent mark for the first time since the week ending November 19, 2022.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C., saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 2.2 percent to 59.1 percent).

Helped by Super Bowl LVII, Phoenix reported the highest ADR (up 58.4 percent to $278.20) and RevPAR (up 44.6 percent to $221.02) increases over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in San Francisco (down 25.9 percent to $124.24) and Chicago (down 11.7 percent to $60.24).

