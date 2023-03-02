TORONTO—Accor announced openings, renovations, culinary debuts, and experiences at properties across North and Central America. The year 2023 marks the opening of both Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama and Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, alongside renovations at Fairmont properties, including Fairmont Mayakoba, Fairmont Kea Lani, and Fairmont Banff Springs.

Experiences

This spring, Fairmont is ushering in a series of Beyond LIMITS experiences. Launched in late 2022 and available at properties across North and Central America, the Beyond LIMITS collection kicked off with a blend of experiences such as Fairmont Orchid’s Pauoa Bay Underwater Ballet, Fairmont Century Plaza’s Vertical Stage, Fairmont Lake Louise’s Fire & Ice culinary outlet, and Fairmont Banff Springs’ Haute O2 oxygen bar. The series will live on in 2023 with the continuation of Fairmont Olympic’s Tea Noir, Fairmont Mayakoba’s Symphony in a Cenote, and more soon-to-be-launched experiences including Fairmont Waterfront’s Enchanted Forest.

Hotel Openings

Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama made its grand debut in January 2023 with a waterfront enclave that was once the site of the former Union Club of Panama in the Casco Viejo district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The property offers 159 guestrooms and suites; five food and beverage venues, including a rooftop bar and lounge; a pool; butler service; and a SoSPA and SoFit exercise studio.

Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences has 147 guestrooms and 146 branded residences in a new 35-story building. Opening in the summer of 2023, the project will be the brand’s first mixed-use property in North America and include a mix of hotel services such as the Raffles Butler and public spaces including a two-story sky lobby; five food and beverage venues; a Raffles Spa with a 20-meter indoor pool; a rooftop garden terrace and lounge; and meeting and pre-function space.

More Opportunities

Some of the additional properties Accor has set to be renovated in 2023 include:

Fairmont Mayakoba

Fairmont Palliser

Fairmont Tremblant

Fairmont Banff Springs

Fairmont Kea Lani

Fairmont Empress

Accor’s recently opened and opening soon food and beverage outlets include:

Addison Restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

The George at Fairmoont Olympic Seattle

Cityzen Rooftop Kitchens at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma

Louiza at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

Accor’s global entertainment and health and spa experiences include: