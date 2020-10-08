HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In the final days of September and heading into October, U.S. hotel occupancy decreased slightly from the previous week, according to the latest data from STR for the week of September 27 through October 3, 2020.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020 vs. Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2019 Occupancy: 47.9% (-29.6%)

ADR: $95.63 (-26.3%)

RevPAR: $45.80 (-48.1%)

Year over year, occupancy for the week of September 27 through October 3, 2020, fell 29.6 percent to 47.9 percent—down from the previous week’s 48.7 percent. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 26.3 percent year over year to $95.63 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 48.1 percent to $45.80.

Year-over-year declines were less pronounced compared with previous weeks due to the Rosh Hashanah impact on the hotel calendar in 2019. Most of the markets with the highest occupancy levels were once again those in areas with displaced residents from natural disasters. Amid continued wildfires, California South/Central saw the highest occupancy level at 78.4 percent. In the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Mobile, Alabama, reported the next highest occupancy level (73.6 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (42.1 percent) but higher ADR ($99.06) than all other markets.

Three of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (52.5 percent); San Diego, California (52.1 percent); and Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (51.6 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (19 percent), and Orlando, Florida (30.8 percent).

