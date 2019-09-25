STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending September 14

Hendersonville, Tenn. — The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of September 8-14, 2019, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of September 9-15, 2018, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: flat at 69.6 percent

Average daily rate (ADR): +0.8 percent to $132.59

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +0.8 percent at $92.26

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, registered the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (+40.6 percent to 67.3 percent), ADR (+15.9 percent to $99.69), and RevPAR (+63.0 percent to US$67.12). STR analysts note that performance levels from the comparable time period last year were lower because of Hurricane Florence.

Advertisement

Washington, D.C., Maryland-Virginia, saw the only other double-digit increases in occupancy (+12.2 percent to 78.0 percent) and ADR (+11.1 percent to $179.83), which resulted in the second-largest jump in RevPAR (+24.7 percent to $140.20).

Overall, 13 of the Top 25 Markets reported a jump in RevPAR.

Chicago, Illinois, posted the only double-digit decline in RevPAR (-12.0 percent to $145.75), due primarily to the largest drop in ADR (-9.7 percent to $179.85).

Atlanta, Georgia, experienced the steepest decrease in occupancy (-8.3 percent to 69.3 percent) and the second-largest decline in RevPAR (-7.4 percent to $78.90).

Orlando, Florida, saw the second-steepest drop in occupancy (-8.1 percent to 58.5 percent), which resulted in the third-largest decrease in RevPAR (-5.6 percent to $60.18).

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING