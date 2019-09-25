Maverick Hotels and Restaurants Announces New Management Contract

Chicago, Ill. – Maverick Hotels and Restaurants, a third-party hotel management company, announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the Delta by Marriott Racine hotel in Racine, Wis.

Located at 7111 Washington Avenue, the new Delta by Marriott features 222 modern guestrooms complete with blackout drapes, 43-inch LCD televisions with premium channels, large desks with ergonomic chairs, and free WiFi.

Other highlights include the hotel’s Sip & Savor restaurant and bar, which features a full bar and offers a complete hot breakfast buffet and creative cuisine. Also included is a fully equipped health and fitness center, atrium indoor swimming pool, and 8,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

The hotel is close to downtown Chicago and a variety of restaurants, boutique shopping, and spas, as well as O’Hare and Midway airports.

